Two Men Are Shot in Confrontation on Regent Lane in Palm Coast, One of Them Just Out of Prison

A shootout at 8 Regent Lane in Palm Coast Wednesday evening sent two men to the hospital, one of them airlifted, and triggered an elaborate and ongoing investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. No one is in custody for now. One of the men is 23, the other is 20. Others, possibly several others, may have been involved.

“We responded to a shooting call last night alleging that someone entered a home and there was a confrontation and an individual was shot,” Sheriff Rick Staly said this afternoon. The call to authorities was initially a report of a home invasion, but that does not appear to be the case. “We do not believe anyone in the community needs to be in fear as we believe this was a targeted incident at a specific home or individual.”









One of the men involved, Zaire Roberts, had in 2016 been charged with attempted first degree murder, when he was 17. He is the man who’d shot Philip Haire, then 18, after a confrontation on Lewisdale Lane, not far from Haire’s house. The charge against Roberts was reduced to aggravated battery with a firearm, still a first degree felony, and Roberts was sentenced to seven years in prison. He was released just weeks ago, at the end of September, and was on probation. (Haire is serving 25 years in an unrelated shooting.)

There is an unconfirmed report that Roberts was killed. The sheriff is not confirming any details of the investigation so as to protect its integrity. “We’re not releasing that information, so I’m not going to confirm that,” he said. “What I can tell you is that this is an active investigation and with a lot of work yet to be done.” He said if anyone has information relating to the incident, they should call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 313-4911 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS, where relevant information may lead to a reward of up to $5,000.

Asked if he expects to have anyone in custody at some point, Staly said: “We’re following every lead and interviewing many people, and we’ll have to see where the investigation takes us.”









The incident was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the home of one of the people who got shot. At least one vehicle sped away from Regent Lane after the shooting. According to his Florida Department of Corrections record, Roberts’s stated residence when he was released was to be in Hapville, Ga.