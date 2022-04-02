The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 2, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Saturday Night: Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.

Palm Coast’s traditional Blessing of the Fleet returns to the city once again under the auspices of the Palm Coast Yacht Club on Saturday, April 2 at 3 p.m. All boaters near and far are invited to participate. Open to all vessels, motorized or non-motorized, large or small, the event will be administered by Father Robert Goolsby, rector of St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Palm Coast. He will be stationed on the long pier of Yacht Harbor Village on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway just north of the Hammock Dunes Bridge.

Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, begins today and runs through May 1.

Notably: Today is most definitely not Falkland Islands Day, but Malvinas Day, when the Argentine victims of Maggie Thatcher’s splendid little war are commemorated. Not that you could really have much sympathy for Argentina’s murderous bandits at the time: the junta got what it deserved, even though the islands belong to Britain about as much as Madagascar belongs to Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen. Closer to my hereat: the great Casanova was born on this day (1725). Cliches remember him for his concupiscence. There was that. But he was Casanova because of his immense memoirs, written, in French, on the melancholy thresh of his house-arrested final years. He shares a birthday with Zola (1840), most of whose 20 Rougon-Macquart novels still read like the best Netflix miniseries of the day. Finally, it was on this day that Ponce de Leon, one of the great mass murderers of his century, “discovered” Florida

