Flagler Youth Orchestra’s Top Ensemble Returns to Methodist Church Music Series for Eclectic Saturday Concert

For the first time since 2019, the Flagler Youth Orchestra’s Harmony chamber ensemble, featuring the FYO’s most accomplished musicians, is back in performance at the in the Palm Coast United Methodist Church’s Concert Series. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, at 4 p.m.

Joe Corporon, the FYO’s artistic director, will conduct the Flagler Youth Orchestra’s Harmony Chamber Orchestra in more than a dozen pieces covering an eclectic range of composers, from classical to modern, and with two performances by the FYO Quartet.









But for the Covid hiatus, the Harmony Chamber Orchestra has always performed three times a year at the Flagler Auditorium since 2005, as part of the concerts featuring the FYO’;s four other ensembles, with performers at every level of play. But each orchestra is typically limited to two or three pieces, because of time constraints. The Methodist Church concerts in contrast enable the upper orchestra to showcase its wide range of skills, taking on every musical period and numerous genres, whether it’s Carl Strommen’s “Stone Mountain Stomp,” a Gavotte by the Baroque composer Arcangelo Corelli (apparently a special request for the spring repertoire), the “Chinese String Fantasy” or an arrangement of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir.” There’s even a little William tell and the obligatory Mozart. (The orchestra usually rehearses on Mondays and Wednesdays, but it was in a special extended rehearsal today at Indian Trails Middle School, its usual home.)

Because of the ample program, over a decade of annual spring performances at the Methodist Church have built a following interrupted only by the pandemic. the church has hosted its own cultural series over those years.

The concert will be held in the sanctuary of the church at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway. A freewill donation is encouraged.

The Flagler Youth Orchestra is made possible by the Flagler County School District, which underwrites the program with the support of the Friends of the Youth Orchestra, whose sole mission is to provide free music education after school to all Flagler children with a desire to play an instrument. Enrollment in the program is free to all Flagler students from grades 3 through 12. This particular concert is made possible in part with a cultural arts grant from the City of Palm Coast.

For more information on the Flagler Youth Orchestra, call (386) 503-3808 or email. For more information about the Concert Series, call (386) 445-1600. The full program is below.

