The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 28, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins’s docket is wall to wall today, with arraignments, pleas, sentencings and various motions, starting at 8:30 and not ending before 4 p.m. But high-profile cases do not appear to be on the docket.

Flagler Reads Together: Movie Matinee, “Hariet,” from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW. It’s about the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic freedom fighter whose escape from slavery transformed her into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Free admission.

The Bunnell City Commission meets in workshop at 6:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, to discuss salaries. From the memo to commissioners: “Inflation, labor shortages, the increased minimum wage rate and local competition is causing challenges for the city. As was presented in the Commission Advance on January 28, 2022, this situation is not unique to Bunnell and all employers are having to adjust policies, procedures and compensation in order to recruit and retain qualified staff in a highly competitive market. The city is currently experiencing extremely high employee turnover rates (30%+ in the last 12 months) and the inability to fill some vacancies.” The administration is proposing an across the board increase, immediately, of $1 an hour.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at Bunnell City Hall, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Commissioners are expected to confirm their new police chief, Dave Brannon, a former captain and commander with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, and bid farewell to their interim, Brannon Snead. See: “New Bunnell Police Chief Dave Brannon Steps In as Interim Snead Offers Valentine of Firsts to City.”

Six Appeal Vocal Band at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. Six Appeal has been described as a vocal ensemble, a comedy group and a rock band, all in one complete show. Forgoing instruments, this dynamic acapella group based across the country uses only their voices to perform decades of music from classic oldies to current chart toppers. With voca dexterity and adventurous songs selection, the groups explores all genres with a wide-reaching repertoire that will surprise and captivate audiences regardless of the setting. Book tickets here.

Notably: Who on earth is Milton Caniff? He was the creator of the comic strips “Terry and the Pirates” and “Steve Canyon,” and was born on this day in 1907. There are no hints that he shared Montaigne’s philosophy. Montaigne, “the sceptic and epicurean, the tolerant deist, the writer of boundless curiosity and learning,” as Julian Barnes described him (in “Nothing To Be Frightened Of,” Barnes’s meditation on death) was born on this day in 1533. Today in 1983 was the broadcast of the final M*A*S*H, “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen.” No need to work today. Watch it in full below.

