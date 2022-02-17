New Bunnell Police Chief Dave Brannon Steps In as Interim Snead Offers Valentine of Firsts to City

There is an odd patronymic symmetry to Brannon Snead’s departure as Bunnell’s interim chief after less than three months: he is being replaced by Dave Brannon, for 26 years a member of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and a district commander for many of those years. Both Brannons will be at the new chief’s swearing in at a Feb. 28 City Commission meeting, when new recruits will also be sworn in. It is anybody’s guess how Snead will quip about Brannon’s looks: he’s a colossus of a man.









Dave Brannon’s appointment is occurring much more quietly than that of Michael Walker, his barely-lived predecessor. For that one, City Manager Alvin Jackson, a part-time preacher with a weakness for the theatrical, called a news conference, Bunnell’s first ever, declaimed about Bunnell past and future as if it were a valiant city state, and introduced Walker and his family to whirring cameras and iPhones, projecting great things for the city. Days later Walker told Jackson he was no longer interested in the job.

Jackson had appointed him after he alone interviewed Walker, a former police chief in Lake Helen. For Dave Brannon, and at Snead’s urging, Jackson did a bit more due diligence, involving an interview committee that included the Flagler County Sheriff’s Chief Dave Williams and the city’s finance director (Snead was not involved). Brannon–officially, David F. Brannon II–began at the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in 1993, became a captain in 2006, and was commander of the sector that included Deltona and DeLand, the county’s biggest municipalities by combined population. He ran for Volusia sheriff in 2016, coming in third (with 14.7 percent) in a field of five. Mike Chitwood, the former Daytona Beach police chief, won the race almost with 50 percent of the vote, and was reelected last year.

Brannon retired from the sheriff’s office in good standing in mid-July 2019. See his evaluations here. Late in his tenure at the department, Brannon was the subject of an internal affairs investigation–not his first–prompted by displeasure by a Black deputy that Brannon was placing her in a supervisory role and urging other Black deputies to attend events in the Black community, as outreach, in ways they felt were demeaning. Brannon countered that he was merely seeking to foster stronger community relations and to select certain assignments to avoid bias, not create it. The allegation against him pertaining to a violation of merit system rules and regulations was determined to be unfounded. See the full investigation here.









Snead and Brannon know each other from command school. ” He was assigned as the commander to build Volusia County Sheriff’s Office’s law enforcement services in Deltona,” Snead said. “He has been through this process. We’ve been through the same schools. I’ve been through some other schools as well, but he knows what to do and he knows what needs to be done. The one thing that he had that I didn’t have was, he already had local contacts. He already had local relationships. I had to build those and develop them and call and do these things that he’s already got here. He already has those relationships built. So for him, I just see him coming in, he likes to work, he’s a very approachable person, and being able to continue to build off what we’ve done.”

Snead had indicated all along that he was tapped as an interim, not a permanent, chief, even though Jackson wanted him as his chief. But in his short tenure in Bunnell–he started on Dec. 7–Snead won the admiration of city commissioners, an admiration that may serve him in good stead should he decide to apply for city manager there when Jackson retires in about three years, as intends to.

Meanwhile, Snead is leaving the city with a few firsts, among them a strategic plan for the police department. “The fact that it’s 2022 and there was no strategic plan ever done. I mean, how are you going to be a forward department who’s transparent with the community if you don’t have a strategic plan to show where you’re going and where you want to go?” Snead said in an interview. “Every major city every place, especially if you’re trying to get accredited or look to get accredited, you have to have that because because it is a footprint.”









Getting the police department accredited would be another first. Appointing an internal affairs investigator for the department was yet another (Kyle Totten, a detective who works part time for the city). And working out an agreement with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to take over major crime investigations for Bunnell was yet another. That agreement is near completion, Snead said.

Snead presented the strategic plan to the city commission on Monday, and discussed it in detail in a lengthy interview. If applied, the plan would reinvent the 14-member police department, expanding it to 18 or 19 uniform personnel. It would create four divisions–patrol, investigations, special operations, support services–including the addition of a K-9 unit and a public information officer. The city would establish a citizen review board or advisory council, the likes of which do not exist in the county. Police policies would all be published on the city’s website, with a premium placed on police transparency and accessibility in the community (Snead has been telling his officers: “Roll your window down, stop riding with your windows, say hello.”). Officers would also have reserve officers and a citizen’s patrol. Surveillance cameras would be installed around city facilities and parks (the city’s previous surveillance camera system has not worked out too well: the cameras are still in place, but are not functioning.)

It’s an ambitious plan. It’s an expensive plan. Snead says that with development booming–he mentioned one developer looking to potentially develop 1,100 acres in the city–the city would be ill-advised not to invest in its department. “If you don’t invest in infrastructure and get it where it needs to be, it’s going to be hard to do these things,” Snead said. Referring to Jackson, he continued: “I talked to him about two options. You can close the police department, outsource to the sheriff, or you’re going to have to invest in the police department, and these are the things that you need. It started with the strategic plan. The commission clearly wanted to give the police department a shot. They committed to investing into it. How they’re going to do it, they’ve got to figure that out, because I don’t like to fail. I don’t mean that negatively, but it’s going to fail if they don’t fund it. That’s just the reality because these things are going to cost money. Benefits, hiring officers, uniforms, equipment, vehicles, they cost money.”









For now, the city doesn’t have the money to expand the department, certainly not to the extent that the strategic plan sees it expanding. But the city will have to find the means, the interim chief said. Snead is encouraged by what he saw during his tenure. “I have gotten nothing but overwhelming support from the commissioners, the mayor, the vice mayor, everyone,” he said. “They have really been there but they’ve listened. I had to have some very frank conversations with them to be very honest with you about the state that the police department was in, how it could be fixed.” But from here on, it’ll be up to the other Brannon.

“I truly believe that he’s going to carry on with everything that’s been implemented,” Snead said. “And he’s going to build off that because look, if he doesn’t, then it goes back to what it was. Or it stays stagnant and it doesn’t move forward.” Next steps include a community survey, measurable goals, and the accreditation.

As for the department in its current condition, Snead described it as if it were Lazarus risen from the dead. “When I got to this police department what really bothered me is, just everybody had this defeated look, like they were defeated. Like they weren’t getting support,” he said. “There was silos here. It was us against them type mentality. I did everything I could to try to help them heal.” The department was coming off the death of Sgt. Dominic Guida during a training exercise, followed in quick succession by the resignations of seven-year Chief Tom Foster and long-time Sgt. Matt Mortimer, who, along with yet more resignations–Matt Hirschi, Jake Sanders–moved to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.









Snead said his own transparency and forthrightness with his officers had the same benefit for himself–“it allowed me to heal,” he said, a reference to past issues never openly examined until recently–so that mutual respect was built from the start. “I didn’t lie. I told them the truth. I got people together,” Snead said. “Well, this was said and that was said, Okay, well, let’s get everybody together and let’s talk about it. Let’s get it out.” Now, he said, “morale is great. The morale is the best it’s ever been. People are happy to come to work. They want to, they have buy-in, they want to develop these things. The reality is, they needed somebody who believed in them.”

So it was something of a valentine, too, when Snead addressed the City Commission Monday evening–Valentine’s Day–and concluded his presentation of the strategic plan with what, this time, was a clear farewell. “So thank you all for your support,” he told commissioners. “I thank the citizens and am very appreciative for the opportunity to be interim chief. It has been overwhelming and very emotional for me, because it has been a very humbling experience.”