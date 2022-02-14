The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 14, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. It will also sit as the city’s CRA board at 6:30 p.m. See the full agenda here. Commissioners will get a presentation from MetroNet, the company now wiring Palm Coast for broadband, to do the same in Bunnell. The city’s interim chief, Brannon Snead, will present a strategic plan for the police department. The commission will also consider amending the city charter to create residency districts for commissioners.

Notably: It is Frederick Douglass’ birthday (1818). Today, this American, one of the nation’s greatest for his social-justice campaigns, his oratory, his voice, and his resilience, would be called the essence of “woke” by the likes of Ron DeSantis or his equivalent dust mites on Fox and the shout show circuit. In “Fighting Rebels With One Hand,” Douglass had spoken words that, disturbingly, have lot lost their relevance today: “What upon earth is the matter with the American government and people? Do they really covet the world’s ridicule as well as their own social and political ruin? What are they thinking about, or don’t they condescend to think at all? So, indeed, it would seem from their blindness in dealing with the tremendous issue now upon them. Was there ever anything like it before?” Oddly, today is also the anniversary of the very first recording of a Black singer in America. Okeh Records on this day in 1920 released “That Thing Called Love,” sung by Mamie Smith. You can catch it in full in the video below the grim democracy report.









The The State of Democracy, from Statista’s Daily Infographics: “The Economist Democracy Index rates countries on the state of their governing system each year. In the latest installment published, 21 countries in the world were rated as “full democracies”, including all Scandinavian countries, several Western European nations as well as Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Uruguay, Mauritius, Costa Rica, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. France and Portugal went back to flawed status in 2020 after having spent just one year in the highest section, and there they remained in 2021. Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon and Haiti were also demoted in the latest index, exiting the “hybrid regime” category and becoming authoritarian. The EIU stated that overall, democracy around the world hit an all-time low with the average score of countries sinking to 5.28 from 5.37 the previous year – an even larger drop than that recorded between 2019 and 2020. The countries rated most poorly were Afghanistan, Myanmar and North Korea.

”