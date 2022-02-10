The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 10, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

In Court: Drug Court is at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Commissioners will consider making appointments to the city’s planning board, from where long-time chairman Don Deal has resigned. Three seats are to be filled. Commissioners are expected to approve an ordinance banning the release of balloons in the city. The complete agenda is here.

Notably: It was on this day in 1897 that the New York Times’s slogan, “All the News That’s Fit to Print,” began appearing on page 1. It was Publisher Adolph Ochs’s. He had offered a $100 prize to come up with one after he’d come up with his own as a publicity stunt, if anyone could top his. The paper eventually let readers know it was going with the Ochs slogan, but continued the contest, with the prize going to be best entry. The submissions poured in in such volume that the paper ran a column’s worth of them every day for weeks. Among them: “News for the Millions, Scandal for None,” “Free from Filth, Full of News,” “Yours neatly, sweetly and completely” (seriously?). Among the finalists: “A decent newspaper for decent people.” The Times in 1996 ran another contest for the front page of its website, and again stuck with the original. Here’s what the first time it was used looked like:

Covid Conspiracies, From Statista’s Daily Infographics: “If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the pandemic, it’s that everybody has a slightly different approach to how they deal with the challenges it has presented. Covid-19 has thrown up a lot of complex topics which both society and the individual have had to come to terms with and react to. Where the these differences get away from the realm of “normal” and understandable, however, is when people completely reject the reality of the situation, saying that the coronavirus is a myth – created by “some powerful forces” – and that the virus does not exist. This is the wording used in a recent YouGov survey to gauge the extent to which populations believe this around the world.”

Odd though that the United States doesn’t rank up there. The conspiracists must’ve been dozing when YouGov called.

