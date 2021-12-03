The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday December 3, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: In Court: A bond hearing is scheduled before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 in the case of Duane Weeks, the son of former Supervisor of Elections Kimberle Weeks, who is being held on $3,500 bond at the Flagler County jail. He faces charges of grand theft of a tractor, and a charge of repeatedly threatening the arresting Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy. He was out on bond on another case, a felony battery charge, when that incident occurred. His bond was revoked on that one. In a separate case at 9 a.m., Perkins will hear a motion for post-conviction relief, the technical term for a defendant’s attempt to diminish the severity of a sentence, from Erin Vickers, who is serving life in prison on a 2017 conviction for child rape. On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County School Board member Jill Woolbright, who’ll be calling in from Tampa (where she is attending a conference), to speak about the book bans she’s been pushing for, but appear likely to fail. The show begins a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on what liberals are failing to grasp in the debate on critical race theory. City Repertory Theatre stages Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit”, a staged reading, at 7:30 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. Fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting happily wacky soothsayer, one Madame Arcati. A marvelously funny staged reading….just in time for Christmas. See: “City Repertory Theatre’s ‘Blithe Spirit’ to Honor the Late Anne Kraft, Veteran CRT Performer.” “All Things Christmas” Sale at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. All proceeds will support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, with charitable activities helping support the needy in Flagler County. This event will feature a huge selection of Christmas items including wreaths, trees, lights, nativity scenes, stockings, Christmas cards, candles, ornaments, jewelry, linens, clothing and those unique Christmas T-shirts and sweaters that we all enjoy. All Things Christmas will include hundreds of items at thrift store prices. New merchandise will be added daily with many one-of-a-kind items selling quickly so plan to stop by more than once. First Friday, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, makes its big return after a a year and a half’s hiatus because of covid this evening at Flagler Beach’s veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3 (See the paperwork here.) See: “First Friday, Christmas Parade and Starry Nights Are Returning to Flagler Beach in December as Grinch Variant Wanes.” Stetson University School of Music’s Christmas Candlelight Concert is at 7:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All seating is general admission. Doors open 45 minutes before each performance. Masks and physical distancing are required. Tickets are $40 with a $1 processing fee. Tonight’s performance is sold out. Pianist Alessio Bax and the Jacksonville Symphony in Mozart’s Dream: The Jacksonville Symphony’s new Steinway concert grand piano glistens center stage as internationally acclaimed pianist Alessio Bax performs Mozart’s 21st Piano Concerto with Music Director Courtney Lewis and the Jacksonville Symphony, Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. at 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Book here.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.