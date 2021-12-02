Committee Reviewing Books 2 Board Members Want Banned Completes Its Work as District Sounds Out Librarians

The Flagler County School District committee convened to judge the appropriateness of four books for teens in school libraries completed its work on Wednesday, with a report now being drafted by Lashakia Moore, the district’s curriculum specialist who headed the committee. The report is to be turned in to Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt, who is in Tampa at a conference with three school board members. The report will be released once Mittelsteadt signs off.









The challenges aren’t over: on Monday, Randall Bertrand, the parent of a student at Flagler Palm Coast High School, who has previously challenged the district’s authority to remove All Boys Aren’t Blue–one of the books under challenge–from library shelves, himself filed challenges to two volumes: the Bible, and Jean Auel’s Valley of the Horses, a 1982 historical fiction novel. “The Holy Bible in all versions and forms available in the Flagler Schools Media Centers contains material inappropriate for minor children in accordance with Florida Statute 847.012,” Bertrand wrote. “I will specifically cite Ezekiel 23:20-21 that makes graphic reference to genitalia and seminal fluid in comparison to that of domestic livestock.” A teacher attempted to read the Ezekiel verses at last month’s school board meeting but was stopped from doing so by the board chairman.

The Auel book, long considered a children’s book since its publication in the early years of the Reagan administration, includes a “male protagonist [who] is graphically depicted as having sex with a girl who is alluded to be under the age of 18,” Bertrand wrote, before citing another passage of “vivid” sex.

To any students of irony in literature, Bertrand’s challenges would be considered Exhibit A, as his intention is clearly not to have the books banned–he has made his repugnance at book bans very public–but to illustrate the absurdity of basing book challenges on passages cited out of context. Bertrand’s motives are irrelevant: The challenges now force the high school to answer them, convene a committee and issue a rationale for or against keeping the books.







The challenges are also an ironic response to the challenges that started them all: those of School Board member Jill Woolbright, applauded by fellow-member Janet McDonald. Woolbright in early November sought the immediate removal of four titles, calling one of them (All Boys Aren’t Blue)a “crime” to have included on library shelves, demanding that all four be reviewed–that was the subject of the Moore committee’s work–and in a criminal complaint later judged groundless by the Sheriff’s Office, demanded that “all” young adult books in school libraries be reviewed.

Woolbright and McDonald, along with Board member Cheryl Massaro, were with the superintendent in Tampa this week at the annual joint conference of the Florida School Board Association and the Florida Association of District School Superintendents. The conference included such sessions likely of particular interest to Woolbright and McDonald with such titles as “Ask the Attorney – Board Member Behavior Can Have Consequences,” “How to Legally Maintain Order at School Board Meetings” and “Making Meetings Student Focused Rather Than Adult Focused.”

Separately, and starting on Nov. 19, a local resident, Michelle L. Naupari, filed a public record request for the entirety of the book catalogue at Indian Trails Middle School. By last Monday, she had asked for the catalogues at Matanzas High School and Old Kings Elementary as well (Old Kings feeds into Indian Trails which feeds into Matanzas). The three catalogues were provided.

Meanwhile, the district’s eight media specialists, who are in charge of the nine school libraries–Wadsworth has no media specialist bat the moment–were summoned to meetings with district staff throughout the week. The inquiries were led chiefly by Robert Ouellette, the district’s coordinator for professional standards who usually investigates ethical and other wrongdoing internally. So the meetings led to speculation that the media specialists were being investigated, or at least questioned, about their practices, causing some to attend the meetings with their union representative.









In fact, while the meetings were fact-finding, the intention was not to question the probity of the specialists’ work or cast any kind of cloud or doubt above that work, but merely to gather information about current practices and lay the groundwork for state-required training of specialists taking place across the state. If anything, the meetings were designed to back the specialists and arm them with information they may have lacked, not to undermine them, people familiar with the meetings said, and School Board Attorney Kristy Gavin confirmed.

“This is taking place across the state because of this training element to the media specialists and librarians specifically targeted to not having these–what would be deemed inappropriate books within libraries, age-inappropriate books within libraries,” Gavin said, referring to an amendment in law in 2021 that specifically forbids sexually explicit materials from library shelves. But the amendment is overly vague and broad, lending itself to misapplications and misinterpretations. Districts are attempting to stay on the right side of the law with training sessions.

“It is creating angst within the media specialist at this juncture,” Gavin said. And so absolutely what we as a district, and Lashakia and her team, they, knowing that this change in law was there, they had already started getting ahead with–what are our processes, and this has been ongoing right now to try and develop better procedures and protocols for how we procure the books and giving more definition to them.” Moore will be presenting the substance of her work on that aspect of district procedures at a workshop. That work is separate, and unrelated to, the Moore committee reviewing books under challenge.

So the meetings with media specialists are a reflection of a much more active, supervisory and coordinating role Moore, who oversees all specialists, has taken since assuming the direction of the curriculum department–an assertive role in contrast with her predecessor’s in that position. Moore has been developing a district-wide handbook of media-center practices.









The presence of union representatives during the meetings with Ouellette is reflective of some fear among district staff that “if they speak, how they truly feel, that it could result in a retaliation,” Gavin said. “And so occasionally, they will want to bring their union representative.”

Regarding the recommendation of the Moore committee on the books under challenge–The books are The Hate You Give, All Boys Aren’t Blue, Speak and Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You–Mittelstadt’s decision is final, unless Woolbright opts to appeal Mittelstadt’s decision to the school board. That would not be a surprise: Woolbright has already made clear that she is willing to implicate her superintendent in a crime, having named Mittelstadt in the criminal complaint she filed. But if the matter is appealed to the board, Woolbright would not have a vote, since it would be a conflict. Two board members are already on record opposing the book challenges and potential bans, and the third, Chairman Trevor Tucker, spoke strongly in favor of having more books in students’ hands, not fewer, and spoke strongly against a ban list of any sort.

Indications are that the books under challenge will be restored to library shelves, if with some clearer restrictions about age-appropriateness. For example, All Boys Aren’t Blue, a copy of which had been donated to the library at Buddy Taylor Middle School last June, would be allowed only at the high school libraries. The book’s author has targeted the books toward students ages 14 and up.