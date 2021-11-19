Closing Inquiry, Sheriff Rebuffs Charge of ‘Crime’ in Book Controversy; Woolbright Wants ‘All Young Adult Books Checked’

Since Nov. 9, at two public board meetings, in a criminal complaint and in discussions with constituents, Flagler County School Board member Jill Woolbright has been accusing the district administration of perpetrating a “crime” by having enabled All Boys Aren’t Blue, a memoir of growing up Black and gay, in school libraries. The criminal complaint named Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt and Board attorney Kristy Gavin, and went further: “I made it clear I wanted whoever was responsible for putting those books in our Media Centers held accountable for this crime committed on our children.”

Circumventing policy, which requires that a person challenging a title start at the school level, Woolbright demanded of the superintendent that the book be immediately pulled and reviewed, along with three others. Publicly, she falsely claimed that she only wanted the one book banned and three others “reviewed.” In fact, in her handwritten statement to the Sheriff’s Office, she said she ordered “all young adult books checked,” albeit without citing titles. There are tens of thousands of such titles on library shelves.









This morning, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it found no grounds for a criminal inquiry, as no crimes had been committed, and dismissed claims that Woolbright faced any immediate threat, as she and a reporter for the Epoch Times–a publication that has drawn attention for disseminating conspiracy theories and disinformation–had claimed .

The Sheriff’s Office’s conclusion was the result of a preliminary inquiry–not a criminal investigation–by the sheriff’s investigative division and an analysis by its general counsel, neither of whom found irregularities in the book’s availability or the means through which schools purchased it and made it available. John LeMaster, the general counsel, refuted an explosive claim by both Woolbright and fellow Board member Janet McDonald that the book criminally violated state law by amounting to “pornography” in the hands of children. The atter “is not a violation” of law, LeMaster condcluded, “and does not warrant further investigation. Whether or not this material is appropriate for students of Flagler County is an internal matter for the BOard and is best addressed through their processes.”

Those processes, which Woolbright flouted with the criminal complaint, are, in fact, ongoing: Lashakia Moore, the district’s director of curriculum, has assembled a district-level committee that is reading four titles and will render a recommendation to the superintendent as to their appropriateness for school library shelves. The decision is expected after Thanksgiving.

“The Sheriff’s Office does not determine what material is appropriate for the students of Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. Staly had made clear in an interview and email to FlaglerLive this week that he was displeased with having his agency “dragged” into what he said should have remained a district matter. “The Flagler County School Board has the constitutional duty and responsibility to determine the content of all materials used in the classroom and made available in the school library. The Board is responsible for developing proper policies and procedures to evaluate and purchase these materials. The Board’s policies and practices permitted the purchase and circulation of the book in question.”









There was little question that Woolbright’s criminal complaint was frivolous and intended for shock and political manipulation: no such complaint had ever been filed against a school board member’s own district leadership in the context of a book challenge, and nowhere in the nation since the publication of George W. Johnson’s All Boys Aren’t Blue had the book ‘s availability faced anything like the shadow of a criminal charge.

Rather, the book has been widely acclaimed, from The New York Times on down to Publisher’s Weekly, People Magazine, numerous major public libraries and other outlets–accolades Woolbright and McDonald discredited as invalid, as if to say that their judgment was more accurate and reliable. Woolbright claims to have read parts of All Boys Aren’t Blue. McDonald did not make that claim.

[This is a developing story. More soon.]