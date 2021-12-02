The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 2, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: In Court: Michael McIntyre, who faces a capital murder charge in the death by drug overdose of Chelsea Price, 33, appears before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. for a possible plea. See: “Michael McIntyre, 35, Is Latest Flagler Resident Indicted for Murder in Overdose Death of a Client–Chelsea Price.” Palm Coast’s Beautification and Environmental Advisory committee meets bat 5 p.m. at City Hall. Stetson University School of Music’s Christmas Candlelight Concert is at 7:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All seating is general admission. Doors open 45 minutes before each performance. Masks and physical distancing are required. Tickets are $40 with a $1 processing fee. Tonight’s performance is sold out.









