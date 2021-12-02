Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 2, 2021

| | Leave a Comment

No Mask Mandate by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com
No Mask Mandate by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: In Court: Michael McIntyre, who faces a capital murder charge in the death by drug overdose of Chelsea Price, 33, appears before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. for a possible plea. See: “Michael McIntyre, 35, Is Latest Flagler Resident Indicted for Murder in Overdose Death of a Client–Chelsea Price.” Palm Coast’s Beautification and Environmental Advisory committee meets bat 5 p.m. at City Hall. Stetson University School of Music’s Christmas Candlelight Concert is at 7:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All seating is general admission. Doors open 45 minutes before each performance. Masks and physical distancing are required. Tickets are $40 with a $1 processing fee. Tonight’s performance is sold out.




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

December 2021
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

“But there has to be that interval of neglect, there has to be discontinuity; it is religiously and artistically essential. That is what I mean when I refer to the necessity for ruins: ruins provide the incentive for restoration, and for a return to origins. There has to be (in our new concept of history) an interim of death or rejection before there can be renewal and reform. The old order has to die before there can be a born-again landscape. Many of us know the joy and excitement not so much of creating the new as of redeeming what has been neglected, and this excitement is particularly strong when the original condition is seen as holy or beautiful. The old farmhouse has to decay before we can restore it and lead an alternative lifestyle in the country; the landscape has to be plundered and stripped before we can restore the natural ecosystem; the neighborhood has to be a slum before we can rediscover it and gentrify it. That is how we reproduce the cosmic scheme and correct history.”

–From “The Necessity of Ruins” by J.B. Jackson (1980).

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$6000Raised $2453 towards the $6000 target.$2453Raised $2453 towards the $6000 target.41%
Thanks to you, FlaglerLive is marking its 12th year. As always until New Year's, we're asking you to do your part for 2022. It's still not a paywall--or, heaven forbid, a mandate. It's your choice. It's also your responsibility. Extremism is targeting news media across the country, FlaglerLive included, if unsurprisingly so: Essential, bold, investigative and analytical journalism combats misinformation and answers only to your right to know. Stand up for integrity and have a voice in protecting and fostering serious journalism in your community. While 25,000 of you read FlaglerLive every day, only a fraction contribute.  Make it a decimal and contribute today, or better still, become a monthly donor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *