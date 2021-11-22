The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 22, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: Felony court is off all week, misdemeanor court will pout in some work Monday and Tuesday and rest the remainder of the week. Flagler County schools are closed for students and teachers this week, though of course that doesn’t necessarily mean Jill Woolbright won’t file a criminal complaint against a school employee. The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The commission is expected to approve an application for a $12 million loan (with $4 million in potential loan forgiveness) from a state revolving fund to finance the reconstruction and expansion of the city’s sewer plant. It is the 58th anniversary of the assassination of John Kennedy, the last president to be (successfully) assassinated. Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan were both targets of attempted assassinations. Now this:









