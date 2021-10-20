The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 20, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler Tiger Bay Club hosts Dr. David Szymanski as the luncheon keynote speaker for the monthly meeting. Dr. Szymanski will share his vision of UNF MedNexus and what it means for Palm Coast and Flagler County. Szymanski, President Emeritus of the University of North Florida (UNF), recently left his position to become CEO and Executive Director of UNF MedNexus. 11:30 a.m. at Channel Side, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Palm Coast. Registration Required: $35/Members, $40/Guests. The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will consider recommending a rezoning and Future Land Use Map amendment for a 142-acre tract that will accommodate 217 single-family homes on land called Grand Reserve East (no relation to Grand Reserve, the large development in Bunnell) a little over half a mile north of State Road 100 all the way to the property line of Sea Ray Boats–now the reopened Boston Whaler plant–to the north. The tract parallels more than three dozen properties on Lambert Avenue to the east. See: “Third Major Development Slated for Roberts Road Near Sea Ray Would Add 217 Single-Family Homes.” And see the full agenda here. Think Pink Preview at the Flagler Auditorium: “Think Pink Preview” is a look at the upcoming 17-show season at the Flagler Auditorium, the first full season since Covid. It will be accompanied by a light show and will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 20 at the auditorium, 5500 East Hwy. 100, Palm Coast. Tickets are $5. All proceeds will benefit breast cancer awareness, education and screenings. For more information call 386-437-7547 or go online at flaglerauditorium.org. See: “Darlene Love, Melissa Manchester and ‘Let’s Hang On’ Highlight Flagler Auditorium’s First Full Season Since Covid.” Stetson University Guitar Ensemble, Adam Kossler, director. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: Free. For more details, see the School of Music’s concert website.

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]









