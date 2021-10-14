Third Major Development Slated for Roberts Road Near Sea Ray Would Add 217 Single-Family Homes

The southern end of Roberts Road just north of State Road 100 and Wadsworth Park is turning into one of the most rapidly and intensely developing zones in the county, with 569 single-family homes or apartments to be built there soon, with implications for traffic on the two-lane road, and capacity at nearby Old Kings Elementary, projected to be at 116 percent capacity in five years (it’s at 76 percent now).

Flagler Beach government approved 240 apartments and 112 single-family homes on two separate tracts for two developers in July.









Next Wednesday, the Palm Coast Planning Board will consider a rezoning and Future Land Use Map amendment for a third tract to be slated for an additional 217 single-family homes on land called Grand Reserve East. The name is no relation to Grand Reserve, the large development in Bunnell.

Palm Coast annexed that 142-acre tract in August, since it’s in Palm Coast’s water and sewer service area. It was previously county land. The tract is the largest of the three slated for development. It starts a little over half a mile north of State Road 100 all the way to the property line of Sea Ray Boats–now the reopened Boston Whaler plant–to the north, and parallels more than three dozen properties on Lambert Avenue to the east. But according to the site plan, no homes in the new development will be near the Lambert properties. Rather, the development projects vast swaths of conservation land, wetlands and other open spaces between the last row of homes (in a north-south line) and Lambert Avenue property lines. (See the site plan here.) The acreage includes 109 acres of uplands, all covered in pine and hardwoods, and 33 acres of wetlands.

The acreage is currently owned by Daryl Carter of Orlando, who is represented by Palm Coast attorney Jay Livingtson. It would be developed by the same developer of Beach Park Village, the 112-home development, essentially creating a continuous line of single-family residences from the Sea Ray plant down to Wadsworth park, at least on the east side of Roberts Road.









Some 128 acres are currently zoned residential low density and 13 acres are zoned conservation, but under county designation. The rezoning would bring the land under Palm Coast land designations of residential and conservation, thus lowering the allowable homes that could be built from 300 to 217.

A neighborhood meeting, hosted by Livingston and required by Palm Coast regulations ahead of such rezoning hearings, is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Coast.

Once the Planning Board and the Palm Coast City Council clear the land use changes–with the reading of an ordinance at two council hearings in November and December–the developer will move for site-plan approval, though that plan is ready, suggesting eagerness on the developer’s part to start building. “The plan is to move fast, yes,”: Livingston said today.” “There’s still some engineering work to be done,” but it’s proceeding.

The documents: