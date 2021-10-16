The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 16, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Join Community Cats of Palm Coast to celebrate the official Grand Opening of its adoption center and thrift store from noon to 4 p.m. in the Alamo Business Center, 4500 N. Hwy US1, just north of Whiteview Pkwy. There will be food, music, games with prizes, raffles, tours of the adoption center and volunteer sign up. Admission is free. The event is outside of the facility. The opening of the adoption center is a milestone for the organization and for the homeless cats of Flagler County, so it’s a celebration. See also: “Community Cats Opens Bigger Thrift Store in Bunnell to Pay for New Adoption Facility.” Caution: it’s Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach and environs. Dictionary Day? Yes, today is “Dictionary Day,” in honor of the birth of Noah Webster, the lexicographer after whom the country’s most famous dictionary is named. But before you go celebrating with an acrostic or a taunt of the OED, keep in mind that Webster’s designs were not entirely innocent, and that he was not a champion of language, but rather its Mussolini: Webster, Bill Bryson reminds us in The Mother Tongue, “produced a sanitized version of the Bible in which Onan doesn’t spill his seed but simply frustrates his purpose,” in which men don’t have testicles but rather “peculiar members,” and in which women don’t have wombs (or evidently anything else with which to contribute to the reproductive process).” He had his good sides. He was opposed to standing armies–and made his opinions known during the debates on the Constitution before its adoption. But he was also among the white supremacists of his day: “An immediate abolition of slavery would bring ruin upon the whites, and misery upon the blacks, in the southern states,” he wrote.

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]









