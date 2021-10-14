The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, October 14, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Road closures: The City of Palm Coast will be working on Palm Coast Parkway eastbound on the I-95 overpass on Thursday, October 14 causing a closure to one lane from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This is part of a beautification project for the overpass. One lane will be open at all times in order to allow traffic to flow through the area. There will also be night delays and detours at Palm Coast Parkway and Old Kings Road, between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. until Oct. 22. See: “Expect Delays and Detours Over Next 10 Nights as Paving Coats Widened Old Kings Road at Palm Coast Parkway.” In court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins conducts a couple of sentencings of individuals convicted on drug charges. He will conduct a 1 p.m. Risk Protection Order Compliance hearing–when the court is asked to intervene and confiscate guns from an individual deemed at risk of harming self or others. Perkins is also holding drug court today at 10 a.m. The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The commission will discuss and approve a plan to spend American Rescue Plan money, and they will consider raising water, sewer and garbage fees. Carla Cline will be getting a certificate of appreciation either for her work raising money to help the county’s and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dunes-rebuilding project, or for her fund-raiser that led to 1,000 gift cards for health care workers. See the full agenda packet here. Flagler County Schools College Financial Aid Night: the school district is hosting a workshop for all seniors and their parents interested in getting help filling out the all-important Free Application for Federal Student Aid for college-bound students. The workshop is at the Buddy Taylor Middle School cafeteria, 4500 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast, starting at 5 p.m. It’s free.

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









