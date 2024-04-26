Palm Coast’s Alan Avellan Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison Over Secret Videos of a Child and Overt Sexual Acts

Alan Avellan Jr., the 38-year-old Palm Coast resident arrested last year on charges of casting pornographic videos to a television that children were watching in his house, was sentenced to three years in prison followed by eight years on sex-offender probation, and was designated a sex offender for life.

Prosecutors in March added numerous additional charges, the lot totaling eight felonies, three of them second degree felonies, five of them third-degree, adding up to a total potential maximum penalty of 70 years in prison. The resulting sentence is relatively mild in comparison. Avellan pleaded to the charges in a negotiated agreement with prosecutors in what had been scheduled as a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, and was immediately sentenced by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.









Avellan was arrested last year after one of the children told a school employee how he’d cast porn in the house. The employee alerted authorities. Avellan had four young children in his house at 9 Service Tree Place in Palm Coast at the time, between the ages of 7 and 11, including his son and daughter. One of the children texted her father to let him know that he was casting the inappropriate images to the television the children were watching. He took the children to a local store to buy their silence with make-up and other gifts, telling them not to say anything or he would get in trouble.

The additional charges in March after a further investigation revealed that in July 2023, Avellan had exposed himself to a 7-year-old child who had gone to watch “Jurassic Park” on a television in a room where Avellan was. Further, Avellan had pleasured himself and soiled the bed where the child was lying. The child ended up having nightmares over the incident. Her older sister subsequently told authorities that she, too, had been victimized: though she had locked the bathroom door while she took a shower, Avellan managed to make his way in just as she was getting out of the shower, with his phone taking video.

A forensic examination of the phone produced “multiple videos of a female taking a shower in the bathroom, according to one of his arrest reports. The videos were taken from under the bathroom door, without the knowledge of the girl in the shower. The victim, who was 14, subsequently identified the video and additional images as herself.









Avellan pleaded guilty to two charges of video voyeurism involving a youth younger than 16, a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibitionism involving a child younger than 16, three charges of unlawful use of a phone, and charges of distributing obscene materials to children and felony child abuse. He will have to serve the three years in prison day for day, without the possibility of gain time, or early release. He will have 41 days’ credit for the time he served at the county jail.

Once released, Avellan will have to abide by strict terms of sex-offender probation, including a curfew, prohibition on living within 1,000 feet of places where children gather, including schools, day care centers, churches, or parks, prohibitions on working or volunteering at many jobs or services, prohibitions on accessing the internet or social media, and so on. See the list of restrictions here.

“This disgusting pervert knew his back was up against a wall because of the strong cases made against him by our Major Case Unit detectives so he decided to take a plea deal. While this means he will only be locked up for three years, he will remain a registered sex offender for life,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “This outcome is all in thanks to the courageous juveniles who came forward explaining what happened to them and the dedicated detectives and prosecutors with the State Attorney’s Office.”