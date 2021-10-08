The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 8, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Nobel Peace Prize was announced at 5 a.m. Eastern, 11 a.m. Oslo time, by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The prize went to two journalists, Maria Ressa and Dmitri A. Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, “a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.” It is the first time in the history of the prize that journalists are recognized fir the vital role they play, underscoring the precariousness of free expression today—and the prevalence of book burners of all shape, including in our own community, without need to mention names (Joe Mullins, Ed Danko). The winners, the committee said, “are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions.” On Free For All Fridays, host David Ayres welcomes Pastor Charles Silano in a program devoted to previewing the Creekside Festival that Flagler Broadcasting is sponsoring. Speaking of which: After a hiatus due to covid last year, the annual two-day Creekside Music and Arts Festival at Princess Place Preserve returns for its 16th year under new management, but with the same feel, sound and taste, just bigger, tastier and with more music, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 10 at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Rd, Palm Coast, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each of the two days. Admission is $10 per person. Part of the proceeds will benefit Grace Community Pantry, the food bank. See: “Creekside Festival Returns in October Under New Management and Powered Up Entertainment.” In court: An 8:30 a.m. hearing is scheduled before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in the case of Richard Dunn, the man who killed his father in 2006 and has been seeking to regain his full freedom without court supervision. last month Dunn was back in jail after a probation violation. He’s been kept there in light of revelations that his behavior has backtracked, with bizarre developments, leading to a new psychological evaluation. Today’s hearing will consider that evaluation whose conclusions are that Dunn should be re-committed to a psychiatric hospital. See: “Court Will Consider Returning Richard Dunn, Father’s Killer, to Psychiatric Hospital After Alarming Behavior.” Free Movies in the Park in Palm Coast’s Central Park, tonight at 7:15 p.m. On tap: “Hocus Pocus.”

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.