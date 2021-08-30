Creekside Festival Returns in October Under New Management and Powered Up Entertainment

After a hiatus due to covid last year, the annual two-day Creekside Music and Arts Festival at Princess Place Preserve returns for its 16th year under new management, but with the same feel, sound and taste. Just bigger, tastier and with more music. It’s scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10.









“We’re really excited about it, we’re going to take it up to a different level of entertainment and the diversity of things to do,” says David Ayres, general manager of Flagler Broadcasting.

Previously the chief fund-raiser of the now-defunct Flagler Chamber of Commerce, the festival was taken over by Flagler Broadcasting. “Tt’s too good of an event to die die with the old chamber,” Ayers said. The festival in the past has attracted thousands of people people of all ages to enjoy two days of music, crafts, culture and foot-truck gastronomy on shores of historic Pelicier Creek in northern Flagler County.

The Creekside Festival is a charity event: A portion of revenue from this year’s event will help stock up Grace Community Food Pantry, the community’s largest food bank, for the coming holiday season. It’s also a costly event to put on: Princess Place is a county park, and the county’s bill to Flagler Broadcasting, for use of the park, will range between $8,000 and $10,000. That’s before paying the entertainment and footing the bill of the production.

Creekside 2021 is expected to bring more food vendors, art exhibits and entertainment than ever before. From Blue Grass and Blues to Rock and Country featuring Nashville recording stars Pryor & Lee. Also new this year: World Famous Disconnected K-9 Frisbee Dog Teams. Rescue dogs given a new life love to thrill the crowds with amazing speed and skills. Kids will also learn hands on about a variety of animals with the Noah’s Landing Experience.

It’s an almost entirely outdoor festival (the exception are the show rooms of the historic buildings) so social distancing comes naturally. Ayers said he’s spoken with the health department about it, and is not worried about the ongoing surge’s effects on the festival, since it’s outdoors. “Everybody can spread out, if it’s a family you can gather, just use common sense. If somebody doesn’t feel safe, then don’t go,” he said, noting that the community can use an event of the sort to take a break.

The entertainment will be non-stop on the concert stage. Meanwhile people can stroll around historic Princess Place Preserve, enjoying its historic buildings and waterfront views in the shade of stately oak trees.

The legendary Charlie Cracker brings his back-woods songs and humor to Creekside with his authentic old Florida moonshine skill. Interactive, educational and fun, Charlie has been known to share a sip of his finest when the sheriff isn’t looking (and we all know how much we can use a few shots of moonshine after the last 20 months).

The Creekside Tavern will feature local craft beer and spirits.

Creekside is produced by Flagler Broadcasting and presented by the new Trustco Bank in Palm Coast.

Creekside is open both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $10 per person. Parking and kids 12 and under free. ATM’s on site.









