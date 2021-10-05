The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 5, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop to go over its meeting agenda later this month. The meeting is in the third-floor conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board will hear a presentation on teacher raises: As part of the 2021-22 budget released form the state, the plan will be implemented for the school district to maintain the minimum base teacher salary of $47,500 that was achieved in 2020-21. State allocations included $2.4 million for this purpose. The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Council members will approve next year’s cultural arts grants totaling $30,000. The council will also ratify an amendment to the city’s contract with the Sheriff’s Office to reflect the additional payment for 10 more deputies. For the full agenda, go here. The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

