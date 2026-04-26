The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 26, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

‘Line’ and ‘All In the Timing’ At City Rep Theatre, at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. Get ready for an unforgettable night of sharp humor and surreal storytelling! Line, Israel Horovitz’s longest-running Off-Broadway play, explores human nature through a mysterious line where everyone wants to be first—no matter what it takes. Paired with David Ives’ All in the Timing, a fast-paced collection of one-act comedies, this double feature delivers clever dialogue, quirky scenarios, and laugh-out-loud moments. It’s a must-see showcase of theatrical brilliance and biting satire.

Dead Men Tell No Tales…. Or Do They? Murder Mystery Dinner Show, Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, 1 p.m., tickets $60 a person. The fundraiser is for foster children. Book here. Join the Seawolf Privateers for a night of swashbuckling fun you won’t want to miss! Step into a rowdy tavern in Tortuga where pirates, rum, music, and mischief fill the air. Dead Men Tell No Tales… Or Do They? is a laugh-out-loud pirate murder mystery dinner show packed with slapstick comedy, outrageous characters, and a twisty mystery that will keep you guessing until the very end. Feast on a hearty dinner while the tale unfolds around you, with surprises, laughs, and plenty of pirate mayhem along the way. Best of all, every ticket helps make a difference—all proceeds support local foster and displaced children in our community. Come for the laughs, stay for the adventure, and help us do some good along the way!

“The Sound of Music” at Athens Theatre, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. As the world begins to change, one woman brings something the von Trapp family hasn’t known in a long time—joy. When Maria steps into their lives, she brings laughter, music, and a renewed sense of connection—just as the world outside their home begins to shift in dangerous ways. In a time of rising fear and uncertainty, their bond becomes an anchor—and their courage, a quiet form of resistance. The Sound of Music is a timeless story of love, family, and standing up for what truly matters, brought to life with one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email : The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Notably: Thousands of Afghans collaborated with the two-decade American occupation of Afghanistan. The United States had a resettlement system for collaborators, who risked death at the Taliban’s hands if they stayed in Afghanistan. Trump stopped the program. Now he’s wanting to refuse 1,100 Afghans who have been awaiting resettlement in the United States in Qatar. He wants to send them to the Democratic Republic of Congo instead. It makes sense, not only because Afghans and Congolese have so much in common, but because Afghans will feel at home in another country routinely ravaged by war: about 6 million people have died from war in Congo in the last 30 years. The Florida Legislature will of course soon add requirements that all school students learn about that holocaust. Meanwhile Trump should follow up with a few other reasonable resettlements: Undocumented Mexicans could be resettled to Taiwan. Undocumented Guatemalans could head for Nepal, where the new GenZ government would surely welcome them. Arabs, documented or not, could be sent to Mongolia, and Nigerians to the Faroe Islands. Once that’s accomplished, the administration could revisit Lincoln’s plan to resettle Blacks to Liberia. But a fresh plan and a willing destination has to be devised for the deportation of Democrats. Toronto and Stockholm are not options. Tehran and Ebril might be.

Now this:





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