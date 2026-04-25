The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 25, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Sunday: A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Gamble Jam: Join us from 2 to 4 p.m. for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

‘Line’ and ‘All In the Timing’ At City Rep Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. Get ready for an unforgettable night of sharp humor and surreal storytelling! Line, Israel Horovitz’s longest-running Off-Broadway play, explores human nature through a mysterious line where everyone wants to be first—no matter what it takes. Paired with David Ives’ All in the Timing, a fast-paced collection of one-act comedies, this double feature delivers clever dialogue, quirky scenarios, and laugh-out-loud moments. It’s a must-see showcase of theatrical brilliance and biting satire.

Dead Men Tell No Tales…. Or Do They? Murder Mystery Dinner Show, Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, tickets $60 a person. The fundraiser is for foster children. Book here. Join the Seawolf Privateers for a night of swashbuckling fun you won’t want to miss! Step into a rowdy tavern in Tortuga where pirates, rum, music, and mischief fill the air. Dead Men Tell No Tales… Or Do They? is a laugh-out-loud pirate murder mystery dinner show packed with slapstick comedy, outrageous characters, and a twisty mystery that will keep you guessing until the very end. Feast on a hearty dinner while the tale unfolds around you, with surprises, laughs, and plenty of pirate mayhem along the way. Best of all, every ticket helps make a difference—all proceeds support local foster and displaced children in our community. Come for the laughs, stay for the adventure, and help us do some good along the way!

“The Sound of Music” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. As the world begins to change, one woman brings something the von Trapp family hasn’t known in a long time—joy. When Maria steps into their lives, she brings laughter, music, and a renewed sense of connection—just as the world outside their home begins to shift in dangerous ways. In a time of rising fear and uncertainty, their bond becomes an anchor—and their courage, a quiet form of resistance. The Sound of Music is a timeless story of love, family, and standing up for what truly matters, brought to life with one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission

Notably: I don’t think we listen to Beethoven’s 4th Symphony often enough. Or at all. I have a hard time listening to Beethoven for more than 15 minutes at a time, most times. A bit too Byronish for me. But the First, Second and Fourth symphonies are little gems of post-Mozart declamping from classical constraints. So full of exuberance not yet saddled by torpid angst, the anti-Napoleonic vengefulness of the Seventh (however well deserved and satisfying), the Hegseth-like bombast of the Third and Fifth, and of course the Mahler-before-Mahler Ninth. Give the Fourth a whirl, let those opening cadences of the first movement lull you into those deceptive openings Haydn pulled off with so many of his symphonies’ first movements, only to then catapult you into that gravity-free precipice of joy.

Now this:





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