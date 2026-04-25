Investigative Services Division Chief Agustin “Augie” Rodriguez Graduates Commanders Academy

Flagler County Sheriff’s Investigative Services Division Chief Agustin “Augie” Rodriguez graduated from Class 18 of the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Commanders Academy, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

The Commanders Academy is a nationally recognized premier executive leadership program for mid to upper-level Florida sheriff’s office law enforcement professionals. The academy is focused on the unique needs of sheriffs’ offices that are vital for the next generation of public safety leaders.

Leaders from sheriffs’ offices throughout the state participated in a variety of curriculums focusing on leadership, ethics, discipline, and other areas related to leadership in law enforcement. The remaining curriculum is adjusted according to emerging trends and issues that impact Florida sheriffs’ offices.

“The FSA Commanders Academy is one of the premier leadership training opportunities in the state and the only one that focuses on the unique needs of a Florida Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Chief Rodriguez does an outstanding job leading our Investigative Services Division, and he will continue to excel as a leader with the skills he gained from this program. I congratulate Chief Rodriguez for successfully completing this two-week course.”

Rodriguez joined the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in 2012 and has served 16 years in law enforcement. In 2025, he was promoted to oversee the Investigative Services Division, which includes all investigative services, criminal intelligence, crime scene investigations and evidence, school resource deputies, and FCSO’s Real Time Crime Center.

He has received numerous awards since joining the agency. In 2020, he was named Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year and the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida’s Flagler County Officer of the Year. In 2021, he was recognized as the 10-13 Club’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.