The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 16, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Road closure on Old Kings Road tonight: The Old Kings Road Widening Project will cause another closure tonight from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The contractor on the project will be performing overnight paving on Old Kings Road north of Palm Coast Parkway. Drivers should use caution in this area and expect delays. There will be a detour between Harbor Center Drive and Palm Harbor Village Way on Old Kings Road northbound. On Tuesday, August 17, drivers should expect to see a new traffic pattern on Old Kings Road north of Palm Coast Parkway. The traffic will shift from traveling in the inside lanes to traveling in the outside lanes. Drivers should drive with caution while adapting to the new traffic pattern. The East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 this morning at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. The board may make a decision on whether to go ahead with a request to the County Commission to enable the district to expand its boundaries westward and southward, to include a sliver of acreage along U.S. 1 and Plantation Bay. See: “Expansion of Mosquito Spraying in Plantation Bay and Sawmill Creek Draws Mixed Reactions.”The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Health Department Chief Bob Snyder will provide an update on the ongoing covid crisis as infections set another record in Flagler last week. The commission will likely discuss the sheriff’s budget request for 15 additional deputies from the county (the sheriff is also asking for 10 from Palm Coast). See: “Palm Coast and Flagler at Risk of Overfunding Police” and “Why We Must Fund Public Safety: The Sheriff’s Office’s Response.” The commission will also likely approve an agreement with Bunnell government allowing it to once again hold its meetings at the GSB, now that Bunnell City Hall is no longer habitable. See: “Driven Out by Mold, Bunnell Again Vacates City Hall; Will Squat 2 Years While $7 Million Building Is Built on Commerce Blvd.” County commissioners will also discuss their legislative wish list for next year. In court: five jury trials are scheduled for this week, though some may get resolved through plea deals. See the list of trials here. A Poet at Matanzas High: The Observer reports on “Sydnee Wong, a student at Matanzas High School who has been writing poetry for seven years, recently had one of her poems, “Midnight Sonata,” accepted for publication in a nationwide contest sponsored by justpoetry.org. Only 2% percent of the entries in the contest will be published, and Wong’s poem will be among them.” See the story here.









Vaccination and testing schedule for Aug. 13-20: With the start of school and continued increases in the number of COVID cases reported each week, Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) continues to expand its testing and vaccination clinics. Testing appointments and vaccinations are now available seven days a week at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell and testing five days a week at 120 Airport Road, 2nd floor. Please consider the following when contacting the health department for COVID-19 testing or vaccination: Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 120 Airport Road, second floor in Palm Coast is for testing of students, parents, teachers and school staff. No appointments are necessary. This site does not provide vaccinations. Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell offers both drive-through testing and walk-in Pfizer vaccinations. This drive-through is designated for people with COVID symptoms by appointment. Appointments fill quickly and can be scheduled by calling 386-437-7350 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. No appointments are necessary for walk-in vaccinations, offered exclusively at the 301 Dr. Carter location. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone ages 12 and older. NEW! Saturdays & Sundays between 9 and 11AM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell will host testing for Flagler students, teachers and school staff who are considered close contacts of a confirmed COVID cases. These are individuals who have quarantined for at least four days and are testing as part of the “Test to Return” program. The health department does not offer testing for travel verification at this time. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts locally please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.







The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.