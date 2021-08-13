Why We Must Fund Public Safety: The Sheriff’s Office’s Response

On Thursday, FlaglerLive published “Palm Coast and Flagler at Risk of Overfunding Police,” an opinion analysis by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on Flagler County Sheriff’s request for 25 additional deputies from Pal Coast and Flagler County government (10 and 15, respectively). The Sheriff’s Office’s Mark Strobridge responds.
By Mark Strobridge
My forty years of law enforcement experience compel me to address several major misinterpretations in the recent Flagler Live editorial entitled “Palm Coast and Flagler Risk Overfunding Police.”
First, the University of North Florida manpower study was led by one of the most respected criminal justice researchers in America. Its methods and findings are entirely driven by the actual data and documented citizen expectations for service in our community. The researchers were totally unhandcuffed and uninfluenced.
This University of North Florida study refers to the officers per 1,000 residents as the traditional method of law enforcement estimating needed manpower. The study never exclusively uses this ratio to calculate manpower needs for Flagler County and the City of Palm Coast. The conclusions of the study do not depend on the ratio referred to within the editorial. In fact, it replaces it with a manpower calculation model specific to the needs of our community. This manpower calculation model is tailored to our community and driven by actual workload and documented service demand by residents. It confirms the need for both deficit and growth deputies. This manpower calculation model has now survived rigorous methodological scrutiny and was published in an international academic journal. Unlike the opinion editorial, the study withstood the scrutiny of academic review.
Second, the study used actual calls for service for the Sheriff’s Office service area and not the age of the population to drive manpower needs. The calls for service and jurisdiction for the Cities of Flagler Beach and Bunnell were not part of the data reviewed and therefore the conclusions were based on the FCSO service area.
Third, crime rate alone does not dictate a police force size. Lower crime does not mean you reduce the police force. The Police Chiefs of the cities where crime is out of control recently pleaded with the President of the United States for help because they have an insufficient number of police officers to protect their communities. These cities prove that if you wait until the crime rate increases to add police officers, you have already lost; much policing activity is not a direct response to crime calls. Many calls for service involve an issue of mental health or substance abuse and much more service calls that are not crime related. Often, responding to these calls prevents the situation from escalating to a crime. The success of Sheriff Staly’s guardianship policing model is we are pro actively identifying and addressing issues in our community to ensure public safety. The result of our strategy is a 48 percent crime reduction in four years. We must protect this success and not forfeit it. Other communities around America have had to learn this lesson the hard way.
Fourth, while technology supports our success, you cannot substitute technology or volunteers to answer a call for service which requires a deputy sheriff.
The fundamental issue remains unchanged. Approved growth means more calls for service. Over the last 20 years, the City of Palm Coast tripled in size to 90,000 residents. In only six of those 20 years, did the City of Palm Coast add any additional deputies to cope with the increasing demand for service for the growth they approved. Seventy percent of those twenty years they never added a deputy causing services to decline and crime was like a seesaw. In the same time frame, Flagler County doubled in size to 115,000 residents. In only six of those years did the county fund additional deputies to keep up with growth. In sixty-five percent of those twenty years, they did not. This easily explains the need for thirty-one deficit deputies documented by the UNF study.
According to all available data including new and proposed projects, the county will almost double in size in the next 25 years. Flagler County will become the fifth fastest growing county of Florida’s sixty-seven counties. In fact, today Flagler County is among the faster growing counties in Florida. This explains the need for growth deputies to keep pace in the future.
Had prior city councils, prior county commissions and prior Sheriffs simply added a few new deputies every year or every other year when the growth was occurring, we would not need the number of deputies we now request and need. Support in recent years is very much appreciated but a major identified need must still be addressed.
We commend the Mayor and City Council of Palm Coast and the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners for their strong, pro-active, and bold leadership. They understand that population growth impacts the demand for services and not just crime rates by supporting these requests for needed deputies. They are ensuring that our community will remain one of the safest in America and the service levels our residents have become accustomed to will continue.
Chief Mark Strobridge is Sheriff Rick Staly’s chief of staff.
A couple of clarifications.
Of course the UNF academics were not handcuffed. But the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office paid for the study. That makes it no different than a pharmaceutical study paid for by Pfizer or a smoking study paid for by RJ Reynolds: it may be conducted with perfectly sound methodology. But let’s not call it independent, let alone consider it the final word.
I never suggested that the study uses ratios “exclusively.” As the study repeats again and again, it uses a “blended per-capita-workload research strategy constituting a hybrid manpower analysis model.” The “hybrid” reference is even included in the title. So it is inaccurate to claim that the study “replaces” the per-capita approach. It devotes almost half its analysis to per-capita methodology and repeatedly refers to per-capita standards, including in its conclusion: “assuming a Flagler County population of 123,902 in 2025, FCSO will need 248 deputies to sustain an approximate rate of 2.0 deputies per 1,000 residents.” While, as Strobridge claims, “the calls for service and jurisdiction for the Cities of Flagler Beach and Bunnell were not part of the data reviewed” in the manpower analysis, the per-capita analysis in the quoted population figure took on the entire county, including Bunnell and Flagler Beach, to reach its recommendation of 248 deputies by 2025. We can disagree on perspective. There’s no room for disagreement over facts.
The claim that the county will “nearly double in size” in the next 25 years is based on the University of Florida’s high projection for 2045, of a population of 212,000 for Flagler County. The bureau’s high projections for Flagler have never come close to accuracy. Even its mid-range projections have not, as I pointed out in the original piece. In any case, to make any current budgeting of deputies on a 25-year projection makes no sense. Even a five-year horizon can be a stretch, considering the variability of these numbers, of the economy, the political climate and the unknown.
Finally, I’m heartened to see Strobridge note that “crime rate alone does not dictate a police force size.” As the UNF study notes in parts that were unfortunately overlooked every time it was discussed, “The idea that adding officers will necessarily decrease crime through increased risk of arrest seems logical but is not necessarily the case as offenders may not perceive increased risks of arrest and continue at the same rate of offending or simply migrate away from districts and sectors with an increased officer presence.” More pointedly, the study notes: “the summative conclusion of the crime rate-size of police line of research… is that it is law enforcement style more so than force size that affects crime rates.” The sheriff has deservedly received plaudits for that style. It’s the kind of policing we have in Flagler that has given us its successes and low rate of violence, including the county’s remarkable, nearly non-existent record of officer-involved shootings. It’s not the number of cops on the streets. Again, as the UNF study notes: “Despite overwhelming evidence, such as Lee’s meta-analysis, researchers keep examining the officer-crime rate correlation to no new results and politicians continue to argue that increasing the size of a force will result in reduced crime. The vast majority of criminologists and criminal justice scientists acknowledge that the crime rate-staffing level question has been answered and that this line of research has been exhausted.”
I called the UNF study flawed. One of its flaws is its unresolved contradictions between some of its most cogent pages, like the passages just quoted, and concluding numbers that not only contradict those pages, but that at no point in the entire study took account of the hugely diminishing crime rate that started in 2009 and accelerated on Staly’s watch. But that’s why studies can inform debates, but shouldn’t be mistaken for their only arbiters.
Give him 5 and 8 “respectively”, and call it a day. Nobody ever, gets everything they ask for and they always ask for more than they need.