The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 14, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The Bunnell City Commission meets in closed session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss its collective bargaining agreement with its police union. Florida law allows an exception to open meetings in these circumstances. The commission then meets in open session at 7 p.m. Landowner Shannon Strickland is requesting a zoning change for dozens of acres to Bunnell Agriculture District zoning. The city manager is asking the commission to approve spending money to track city vehicles, enabling the administration to track its drivers, note when they’re speeding, or play back routes in cases of mishaps. Palm Coast has been doing that for years.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:

Tuesday, June 15, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only. People who receive vaccinations that day will receive a $10 food coupon, redeemable at major grocery stores. Wednesday, June 16, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only. People who receive vaccinations that day will receive a $10 food coupon, redeemable at major grocery stores.



Thursday, June 17, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at Flagler County Tax Collector’s office, 2525 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach. Ages 18+ — Moderna only

Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinics at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. The health department will offer drive-through Covid-19 testing on Friday, June 18 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. Testing will no longer take place in the field across from 120 Airport Road. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

