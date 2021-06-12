The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The Flagler Playhouse stages “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” a $15 workshop production. At the Jacksonville Symphony, Courtney Lewis conducts Elgar’s Introduction and Allegro for String Quartet and String Orchestra, Op. 47, and Schubert’s Ninth Symphony, “The Great.” The Flagler Humane Society has a fundraiser at the Elks Lodge this evening, for $35 a plate. The memorial walk and vigil for the victims of the Pulse massacre in Orlando in 2016 begins with participants gathering at Wadsworth park in Flagler Beach after 6 p.m. The walk across the Flagler Beach bridge is at 7 p.m. If you’re interested in the updated mass-shooting database for the United States, here it is. We’ve had five so far this year, starting with the Atlanta massage parlor shooting (eight killed), the Boulder market shooting (10 killed), the office complex shooting in Orange County, Calif. (four dead), the FedEx warehouse shooting in Indianapolis (eight dead) and the San Jose shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority (nine dead). As always, NRA Akbar. Heat index: Mostly sunny today with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:

Saturday, June 12, 10 to 11AM — Hidden Trails Community Center (food bank distribution), 6108 Mahogany Blvd, Bunnell. People who receive vaccinations that day will receive a $10 food coupon, redeemable at major grocery stores.

