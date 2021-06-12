The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The Flagler Playhouse stages “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” a $15 workshop production. At the Jacksonville Symphony, Courtney Lewis conducts Elgar’s Introduction and Allegro for String Quartet and String Orchestra, Op. 47, and Schubert’s Ninth Symphony, “The Great.” The Flagler Humane Society has a fundraiser at the Elks Lodge this evening, for $35 a plate. The memorial walk and vigil for the victims of the Pulse massacre in Orlando in 2016 begins with participants gathering at Wadsworth park in Flagler Beach after 6 p.m. The walk across the Flagler Beach bridge is at 7 p.m. If you’re interested in the updated mass-shooting database for the United States, here it is. We’ve had five so far this year, starting with the Atlanta massage parlor shooting (eight killed), the Boulder market shooting (10 killed), the office complex shooting in Orange County, Calif. (four dead), the FedEx warehouse shooting in Indianapolis (eight dead) and the San Jose shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority (nine dead). As always, NRA Akbar. Heat index: Mostly sunny today with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:
-
- Saturday, June 12, 10 to 11AM — Hidden Trails Community Center (food bank distribution), 6108 Mahogany Blvd, Bunnell. People who receive vaccinations that day will receive a $10 food coupon, redeemable at major grocery stores.
Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinics at the health department are preferred. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. The health department will offer drive-through Covid-19 testing on Friday, June 11 between 2:30 and 3:30PM across from 120 Airport Road. This site may close in the event of storms.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
“Mr. Mullins has called us all cowards. And he’s also insinuating they we’re misappropriating the fireworks money that we never got. And he knows better. He’s just lying to agitate people I guess, I don’t really know. I’ve invited him numerous times to come to a commission meeting and explain himself, but at the end I believe he’s the true coward. Let’s leave it at that.”
–Flagler Beach City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur at a June 11, 2021 commission meeting.
Proposed Property Tax Rates for 2020-21 for Residents in Flagler County, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, on a $175,000 House with a $50,000 Homestead Exemption.
|Local Government
|Flagler County School Board
|Flagler County
|County Debt and Sensitive Land Levies
|St. Johns River Water Management District
|Florida Inland Navigation District
|Mosquito Control
|Total*
|Palm Coast Residents
|4.6989
|Flagler Beach Residents
|Bunnell Residents
|Beverly Beach Residents
|Marineland Residents
(*) For residents of west Flagler, the mosquito control tax does not apply. For city residents, the total rate from countywide taxes is added to the city rate for a final tax bill total.
(**) For a definition of the roll-back rate, go here.
(***) The tax bill is calculated on a median-priced house of $175,000, with the assumption that the house has a $50,000 homestead exemption. So its taxable value would be $125,000 in 2017, or $150,000 when calculating school taxes. The tax bill figures for municipalities represent the aggregate of all school, countywide and district taxes in addition to the municipal tax bill in each respective city.
(****) The taxable value and the tax bill increases or decreases do not take into account the increased or decreased value of a property. Values have appreciated between 5 and 6 percent across the county, which would affect tax bills accordingly, with a 3 percent capped increase on assessments of homesteaded properties. So even though certain governments' tax bills appear to be flat, they will not be so when increased property values are calculated. Non-homesteaded properties can be taxed on up to 10 percent of their appreciated taxable value.
Sources: Flagler County Property Appraiser and local governments.
