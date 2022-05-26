The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 26, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Drug court meets at noon before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.

Building Your Business On A Strong Foundation: Every successful business needs a solid business foundation. Having your administrative systems will give you a well run office to reduce miscommunications and helps to eliminate common errors. By making the administrative office a priority, you will establish clear policies and procedures with employee understanding and buy-in, which ensures that your work environment runs smoothly. 11:30 a.m. Cornerstone Business Development Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

AdventHealth Palm Coast is offering free sports physicals and ECG screenings to all Flagler County students from 6th-12th grade at Flagler Palm Coast High School gymnasium from 5 to 9 p.m. Online registration will open on April 4th and registration will be available at to all Flagler County students from 6th-12th grade at Flagler Palm Coast High School gymnasium from 5 to 9 p.m. Online registration will open on April 4th and registration will be available at FSSportsPhysicals.com. Walk-ins are not turned away. (See:” Serious as a Heart Attack: For FPC and Matanzas High School Athletes, Voluntary ECG Screenings May Become Mandatory .”) Please note that FREE ECG screenings will also be available during this sports physical event. No separate registration is needed. ECG screenings are not required for participation in Flagler Schools at this time but are highly recommended.

The Youth Center Talent Show at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 6:30 p.m. Buy tickets here.

Notably: The French Open at Rolland Garros continues without Palm Coast’s Reilly Opelka, who lost in the first round. It’s the Feast of St. Augustine of Canterbury (Augustine being the first archbishop of Centerbury). St. Augustine’s Abbey was a few feet behind my dorm when I was in boarding school at the King’s School in canterbury in 1978-79. Here’s what the Abbey ruins looked like on a visit in 2013:

