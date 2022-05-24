The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
In Court: The trial of Travis Smith before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins continues. Smith faces a second-degree burglary and two misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged assault of a Lyft driver in Palm Coast in 2020.
The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council has asked the couty property appraiser and tax collectors to make presentations. The council will also get overviews of public works, utilities and stormwater and engineering. The meeting is streamed live here.
“Don’t Be A Victim” Learn Everything About Insurance Fraud: FCAR & Cornerstone Center Co-host Rytech Restoration in a workshop aimed towards empowering Real Estate and Insurance Agents on how to catch fraudulent acts before their customers are affected. Rytech experts will uncover different ways companies/contractors are fraudulently filing claims for damages obtained in a tragic moments for the customers. Rytech wants to give the tools to spot these fraudulent acts before its too late. 11:30 a.m., Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell.
Notably: SAMUEL MORSE ON THIS DATE SENT THE FIRST-EVER TELEGRAPHED WORDS (“WHAT HATH GOD WROUGHT?”) FROM THE CAPITOL BUILDING IN WASHINGTON TO BALTIMORE.
Palm Coast City Council Workshop
Free Flagler Student Sports Physicals & ECG Screenings at FPC
“Thoreau, as it turned out, was precisely correct. He grasped that the telegraph would create its own definition of discourse; that it would not only permit but insist upon a conversation between Maine and Texas; and that it would require the content of that conversation to be different from what Typographic Man was accustomed to. The telegraph made a three-pronged attack on typography’s definition of discourse, introducing on a large scale irrelevance, impotence, and incoherence. These demons of discourse were aroused by the fact that telegraphy gave a form of legitimacy to the idea of context-free information; that is, to the idea that the value of information need not be tied to any function it might serve in social and political decision-making and action, but may attach merely to its novelty, interest, and curiosity. The telegraph made information into a commodity, a “thing” that could be bought and sold irrespective of its uses or meaning.” […] As Thoreau implied, telegraphy made relevance irrelevant. The abundant flow of information had very little or nothing to do with those to whom it was addressed; that is, with any social or intellectual context in which their lives were embedded. Coleridge’s famous line about water everywhere without a drop to drink may serve as a metaphor of a decontextualized information environment: In a sea of information, there was very little of it to use. A man in Maine and a man in Texas could converse, but not about anything either of them knew or cared very much about. The telegraph may have made the country into “one neighborhood,” but it was a peculiar one, populated by strangers who knew nothing but the most superficial facts about each other.”
–From Neil Postman’s Amusing Ourselves to Death (1986).
