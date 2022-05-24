The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 24, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: The trial of Travis Smith before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins continues. Smith faces a second-degree burglary and two misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged assault of a Lyft driver in Palm Coast in 2020.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council has asked the couty property appraiser and tax collectors to make presentations. The council will also get overviews of public works, utilities and stormwater and engineering. The meeting is streamed live here.

“Don’t Be A Victim” Learn Everything About Insurance Fraud: FCAR & Cornerstone Center Co-host Rytech Restoration in a workshop aimed towards empowering Real Estate and Insurance Agents on how to catch fraudulent acts before their customers are affected. Rytech experts will uncover different ways companies/contractors are fraudulently filing claims for damages obtained in a tragic moments for the customers. Rytech wants to give the tools to spot these fraudulent acts before its too late. 11:30 a.m., Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell.

AdventHealth Palm Coast is offering free sports physicals and ECG screenings to all Flagler County students from 6th-12th grade on Tuesday, May 24th at Mantanzas High School’s gymnasium and Thursday, May 26th at Flagler Palm Coast High School gymnasium from 5 to 9 p.m. Online registration will open on April 4th and registration will be available at to all Flagler County students from 6th-12th grade on Tuesday, May 24th at Mantanzas High School’s gymnasium and Thursday, May 26th at Flagler Palm Coast High School gymnasium from 5 to 9 p.m. Online registration will open on April 4th and registration will be available at FSSportsPhysicals.com. Walk-ins are not turned away. (See:” Serious as a Heart Attack: For FPC and Matanzas High School Athletes, Voluntary ECG Screenings May Become Mandatory .”) Please note that FREE ECG screenings will also be available during this sports physical event. No separate registration is needed. ECG screenings are not required for participation in Flagler Schools at this time but are highly recommended.

Notably: SAMUEL MORSE ON THIS DATE SENT THE FIRST-EVER TELEGRAPHED WORDS (“WHAT HATH GOD WROUGHT?”) FROM THE CAPITOL BUILDING IN WASHINGTON TO BALTIMORE.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.