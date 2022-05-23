The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 23, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Monday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

In Court: It’s another trial week in the felony docket, with Darren Kuback scheduled for trial on a charge of felony cruelty to animals (see: “53-Year-Old Palm Coast Man With Mental Health Issues Charged in Death of Cat by Strangulation“), and Travis Smith going on trial on several charges, including battery and burglary, in his alleged attack of a Lyft driver in August 2020 (see: “Lyft Rider Accused of Attacking and Spitting on Palm Coast Driver Was Upset By Covid-Protecting Partition.”) Before the start of the trial docket (which includes two other cases and is likely to be shortened by continuances and last-minute pleas), Perkins is also scheduled to hear a plea from Duane Weeks Jr., the repeat offender and son of former Supervisor of Elections Kim Weeks (herself a convicted felon), on charges of grand theft, threats, battery and introduction of contraband at the jail. The state had this time intended to have Weeks sentenced as a habitual offender. Kurt Teifke, Weeks’s previous attorney, cited “irreconcilable differences” in an April 27 motion before the court to withdraw as his attorney. He is now represented by Raven Sword.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. Its previous City Hall proved too leaky, just as its City Hall before that had been. The commission is expected to appoint Nealon Joseph to fill a vacated Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board as a regular board member, and confirm the hiring of Bernadette Fisher as the Community Development Director. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Fascinating Stories From Our National Parks – A Powerpoint Presentation by Penny Musco at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 1 to 2 p.m. Penny is a freelance writer and speaker who loves to travel to national park sites. She also was an artist in Residence for the National Park Service. Other publishing credits include a romance e-book and articles for the AARP, AAA, and Fodor’s.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: Bonnie and Clyde were ambushed and killed on this day in 1934 after the bank robbers and murderers had killed a dozen people, but have since been ridiculously, obscenely romanticized, not least because of the Beatty-Dunaway flick from 1967.

