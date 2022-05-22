The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 22, 2022

20522









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Sunday Night: A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Free Used Tire and Bromeliad Plants Disposal Day at East Flagler Mosquito District: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District will be accepting waste tires and bromeliad plants for disposal at our District Headquarters (210 Fin WAY, Palm Coast) on Sunday May 22 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This event is free to all Flagler County residents. You will be required to show your driver’s license with an address in Flagler County. There is a limit of 8 tires per person and 20 tires per household with no limit on bromeliad plants. See details here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

“The Odd Couple: Female version,” at the Daytona Playhouse, 2 p.m. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Neil Simon’s revised hit show transforms the lead characters to messy Olive Madison and fastidious Florence Unger. Their girlfriends come by to enjoy their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s sloppy apartment and things get messy. Book tickets here.

Now this: Here’s Jules Massenet’s “Meditation from Thais,” performed at this week’s Flagler Youth Orchestra Chamber Music Camp Concert, with Luka Tristam, violin, and Corey Lehnertz, cello. The first video is at the concert on Tuesday, the second is in rehearsal.









