The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 14, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Inaugural Tunnels to Towers 5K is scheduled for 8 a.m. in Palm Coast’s Central park in Town center. The event is part of the Tunnels to Towers Foundation project, which, according to its website, “is helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. We are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler Branch meets at 10:30 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf & Country Club,53 Easthampton Blvd., Palm Coast, when it will host a recognition of its annual scholarship recipients and Tech Trek Campers and install new officers. Lunch Payment Options – $15 cash or check, $16 credit card.

Mural dedication to former Mayor Jon Netts: The Palm Coast Historical Society unveils a mural it commissioned in the memory of former Mayor Jon Netts. The mural illustrates the early history of Palm Coast. The unveiling is at 11 a.m. at Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.

National Women’s March to preserve the right to an abortion, 4 to 5:30 p.m., gathering at Wadsworth park in Flagler Beach, on the west side of the bridge, organized by the Flagler Beach Democratic club. “Bring a sign or two. Get in the fight for women’s right to their own bodies,” organizers say.

Flagler Palm Coast High School Thespians’ production of “Singing in the Rain,” at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, two shows today: 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets available online here. See the preview: “Singin’ – and Caterwauling — in the Rain: Flagler Palm Coast High School Stages Classic Musical.”









Summer coed volleyball camp scheduled for June6-July 11, organized by PAL, Monday nights at Carver Center in Bunnell, 201 East Drain Street, is now open for registration. It’s $55 per child. Register here.

Notably: It was on this day in 1804 that the Lewis and Clark expedition set out from St. Louis to survey the newly acquired territory of Louisiana, bought for pennies from a fumbling Napoleon (and, it should be said, unconstitutionally, but no one was going to object). “The Louisiana Purchase was one of the most important events in world history,” the great historian Bernard DeVoto writes in his introduction to his edition of the journals of Lewis and Clark. “It was an event of such magnitude that, as Henry Adams said, Its results are beyond measurement. Not only did it double the area of the United States, not only did it add to our wealth resources of incalculable value, not only did it provide a potential that was certain to make us a great power, not only did it make equally certain that we would expand beyond the Rockies to the Pacific, and not only did it secure us against foreign victory on any scale conceivable in the nineteenth century – it also provided the centripetal, unifying force that would hold the nation firm against disruptive forces from within. Whether or not the rebellion that became the Civil War was inevitable, the Purchase had made certain that it could not succeed. And there is no aspect of our national life, no part of our social and political structure, and no subsequent event in the main course of our history that it has not affected.”

I was lucky enough to see the manuscript journals in person during a reporting visit at the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia, where the journals are permanently held:

Now this:









