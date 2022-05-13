The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 13, 2022

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Today at the Editor’s Glance:
In Court: No public proceedings today.
Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Carrie Baird, executive director of Flagler Cares, Health Department Director Bob Snyder and Dr. Steven Bickel, medical director at the health department, to talk about the county’s health assessment, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary, this week on abortion.
Garden Club at Palm Coast holds its Arbor Day Memorial Tree Planting from 10 a.m. to noon, at Linear Park, 31 Greenway Ct. in Palm Coast (off Colbert Ln.). The ceremony will remember four members who passed away in 2019 thru 2021. They are: Jane Culpepper, Joseph Fontaine, Angela Ricci, and Shirley Studdendick. A bottle brush and Japanese blueberry tree will be planted adjacent to the Butterfly Garden on the St. Joe Walkway. Bronze plaques in their honor and memory will be installed under the trees. All are invited to attend. Jane Culpepper along with Art Presley assisted with the planting of the butterfly garden in 2012 which was designed and installed by Patricia Reonas’ Class of the Environmental Learn and Serve Center, a satellite campus of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The Garden Club at Palm Coast recently renovated the garden and planted additional butterfly plants. Speakers will include Denise Garcia (newly installed president 2022-2023) and Palm Coast City Manager Denise Bevan. For information email: [email protected]
Cooking Series with Chef Warren: Lickety Split Skillet Meals, Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, 2 to 3 p.m. Not much time to cook tomorrow night? Here are 5 healthy meals that you can whip up in your skillet…lickety split!
Flagler Palm Coast High School Thespians’ production of “Singing in the Rain,” at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets available online here. See the preview: “Singin’ – and Caterwauling — in the Rain: Flagler Palm Coast High School Stages Classic Musical.”
Music from the Stage: Free Concert at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway Palm Coast, featuring music from “Phantom of the Opera”, “Les Miserables” and the music of Stephen Sondheim, 7 p.m.
Summer coed volleyball camp scheduled for June6-July 11, organized by PAL, Monday nights at Carver Center in Bunnell, 201 East Drain Street, is now open for registration. It’s $55 per child. Register here.
Notably: Take your pick: It is Blame Someone Else Day, and it is National Hummus Day. It is also Stevie Wonder’s birthday: he’s only 72.
Now this:
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Dave Bowers Exhibition at Grand Gallery
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
FPC Thespians’ Production of ‘Singing in the Rain’
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
FPC Thespians’ Production of ‘Singing in the Rain’
FPC Thespians’ Production of ‘Singing in the Rain’
“And for all her fleshy solidity and decidedly foreign flavor, there was still enough about her which most men would like.”
–From Theodore Dreiser’s An American Tragedy (1925) .
Comments
Maria says
I’m really getting tired of your one sided opinion! Shame shame on you buddy! Abortion is murder there is NO way around it. Shame on you for your stupidity!
Lisa says
Start thinking about that after you have been raped and are pregnant…. The Stupidity lies in your comment!
Sherry says
@Maria. . . please open your mind and contemplate this carefully:
Republicans: What About Children Outside the Womb?
The Republican Party platform includes support for the “Human Life Amendment,” also known as HR 212. It gives a fertilized egg inside the womb the same rights as a person outside the womb. It’s designed to ban all abortions.
Now, we all know how deeply the issue of abortion hits people — in both parties. It’s hard. It’s sensitive and personal, and there are no easy answers. But even if we are divided over the question of when life begins, one thing we should agree on is this: Vulnerable children outside the womb deserve at least as much focus and care as those not yet born. Shouldn’t those concerned about the lives of the unborn be equally concerned about the lives of the recently born?
I’m honestly perplexed about the distinction represented by the cervical wall. On one side, people should be prosecuted if they do anything to harm the fetus, but once on the outside, sorry kid, whatever happens happens. You’re on your own.
A 71-year-old viewer wrote to me this weekend and got me thinking about the terms we use in the debate: “pro-life” vs. “pro-choice.” Democrats have allowed the Republicans to frame the issue and have ceded the territory of “life.”
Republicans are definitely pro-birth (they’ll do everything they can to make sure that that baby comes out, regardless of how it got in), but are they pro-life?
Can you be pro-life and vote to cut funding that supports the life of a child? Paul Ryan’s cut-at-all-costs budget and philosophy, which 100 percent of the pro-life Republicans voted for, would gut the funding that supports at-risk babies and children: food stamps, temporary assistance to needy families, day care, Head Start, early childhood education, children’s health care.
At the state level GOP governors are cutting the child protection workers who handle child abuse and neglect cases — you know, those awful public employees who must have caused the financial crisis. Programs that would benefit at-risk children outside the womb are all on the chopping block.
For example, Republicans have introduced HR 3803, a bill called the “Pain-capable Unborn Child Protection Act.” And the bill to protect born children from pain is…?
Sister Joan Chittister, a Benedictine nun, had this to say on Bill Moyers’ show in November of 2004:
I do not believe that just because you’re opposed to abortion, that that makes you pro-life. In fact, I think in many cases, your morality is deeply lacking if all you want is a child born but not a child fed, not a child educated, not a child housed. And why would I think that you don’t? Because you don’t want any tax money to go there. That’s not pro-life. That’s pro-birth. We need a much broader conversation on what the morality of pro-life is.
So true, Sister Joan. I say Democrats should not be afraid to talk about the morality of life, of caring for children who are born. It seems the Republican obsession with being pro-life lasts about nine months. After that, it’s each baby for herself. So Democrats, let’s be clear and strong: Being pro-birth is not automatically the same thing as being pro-life.
Mark says
NO, Shame on you Maria, Science proves you wrong.
Sherry says
@ Maria,
Think of it this way:
Body autonomy is a critical component to the right to privacy which is protected by our constitution. . . as decided in Griswold vs Connecticut, Mc Fall vs Shimp (1978) and of course Roe vs Wade.
Consider a scenario where you the only person on earth for a bone marrow match for a child with sever Aplastic anemia, and that child will most certainly die without “your” particular bone marrow. If you decide that you do not want to donate your bone marrow to save that child . . . for whatever reason. . . the government cannot demand the use of your body for anything that you do not consent to. It doesn’t matter how flimsy your objection, or if the child is a genius or a saint you cannot be compelled to donate any part of your sacred body. This right is even extended to a person’s body after they die. . . if they did not voluntarily legally commit to donate their organs those organs cannot be legally harvested no matter how many lives could be saved. That is the LAW!
The use of a woman’s uterus to save a life should be no different than the use of her bone marrow to save a life. Therefore it should be a woman’s choice to carry out any pregnancy. Supporting that precedent is what being pro-choice means.
Dante says
I agree “with Sherry” that the rights to our own bodies continue beyond our lives in our system of law..that in effect republicans are fine with giving dead people rights but are determined to try to control the LIVING RIGHTS of LIVING women only because they want to control women…not because they “care” about lives.
Sherry says
@Maria. . . Surely you are not guilty of a “one sided opinion”. . . right?
Korean vet says
SICK