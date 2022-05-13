The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 13, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

In Court: No public proceedings today.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Carrie Baird, executive director of Flagler Cares, Health Department Director Bob Snyder and Dr. Steven Bickel, medical director at the health department, to talk about the county’s health assessment, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary, this week on abortion.

Garden Club at Palm Coast holds its Arbor Day Memorial Tree Planting from 10 a.m. to noon, at Linear Park, 31 Greenway Ct. in Palm Coast (off Colbert Ln.). The ceremony will remember four members who passed away in 2019 thru 2021. They are: Jane Culpepper, Joseph Fontaine, Angela Ricci, and Shirley Studdendick. A bottle brush and Japanese blueberry tree will be planted adjacent to the Butterfly Garden on the St. Joe Walkway. Bronze plaques in their honor and memory will be installed under the trees. All are invited to attend. Jane Culpepper along with Art Presley assisted with the planting of the butterfly garden in 2012 which was designed and installed by Patricia Reonas’ Class of the Environmental Learn and Serve Center, a satellite campus of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The Garden Club at Palm Coast recently renovated the garden and planted additional butterfly plants. Speakers will include Denise Garcia (newly installed president 2022-2023) and Palm Coast City Manager Denise Bevan. For information email: [email protected]

Cooking Series with Chef Warren: Lickety Split Skillet Meals, Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, 2 to 3 p.m. Not much time to cook tomorrow night? Here are 5 healthy meals that you can whip up in your skillet…lickety split!

Flagler Palm Coast High School Thespians’ production of “Singing in the Rain,” at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets available online here. See the preview: “Singin’ – and Caterwauling — in the Rain: Flagler Palm Coast High School Stages Classic Musical.”

Music from the Stage: Free Concert at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway Palm Coast, featuring music from “Phantom of the Opera”, “Les Miserables” and the music of Stephen Sondheim, 7 p.m.

Summer coed volleyball camp scheduled for June6-July 11, organized by PAL, Monday nights at Carver Center in Bunnell, 201 East Drain Street, is now open for registration. It’s $55 per child. Register here.

Notably: Take your pick: It is Blame Someone Else Day, and it is National Hummus Day. It is also Stevie Wonder’s birthday: he’s only 72.

