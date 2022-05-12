The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 12, 2022









Weather: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Commissioners are getting a report from City Manager William Whitson on the $420,000 project to rebuild the dumpster pad at the Funky Pelican. Commissioners approved the project two weeks ago, but most had no idea they were voting for an expansion of the pad. See: “Flagler Beach Commission Reels from Stink Behind Blind Vote on $420,000 Repair Job at Funky Pelican.” Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

What You Need To Know About Medicare Advantage Plans: This workshop is brought to you by Phil Hotz of CF Group Inc. He will be here at Cornerstone Development Center going over how to read and understand the summary of benefits for Medicare, A step by step process reviewing a summary of benefits, Terms will be explained and questions will be answered. Bring your other half, a neighbor or friend and get the information you have wondered about regarding Medicare and their benefits. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Cornerstone Development Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell.

Summer coed volleyball camp scheduled for June6-July 11, organized by PAL, Monday nights at Carver Center in Bunnell, 201 East Drain Street, is now open for registration. It’s $55 per child. Register here.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Notably: On May 7, this page inexcusably neglected to mention that it was David Hume’s birthday (1711). Enough to make you skeptical of our ability to stay on top of things. This anniversary reminded us: Yogi Berra’s, today (1925). It is also Florence Nightingale’s birthday (1820), which has a little something to do with a week commemorating nurses.

