The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 9, 2022

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins holds arraignments, sentencings and other hearings.

The Flagler County School Board holds a closed-door session at 9 a.m. in the Superintendent’s office, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, to discuss strategy in collective bargaining negotiations with its unions. Aside from board members, the session will include Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt, School Board attorney Kristy Gavin and four district-level directors: Jewel Johnson, Patty Wormeck, Robert Bossardet and Paul Peacock.

The Flagler Beach City Commission holds a special meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall to consider approving a $24,000 contract with a new fireworks producer for July 4, but the proposal is hazed in questions. See: “July 4 Fireworks in Flagler Beach Appear Back On as City Seeks to Lock In Producer, But Questions Persist” and “Flagler Beach Could Have Had Its July 4 Fireworks Had It Not Waited Until April 24 to Book the Show” and “July 4 Fireworks in Flagler Beach May Not Happen as Long-Time Pyro Supplier Santore Is Booked Elsewhere.”

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. The commission will consider appointing the members of the next Charter Review Committee. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. Its previous City Hall proved too leaky, just as its City Hall before that had been. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Monday, May 9 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Tuesday, May 10 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Notably: The European celebrates its embryonic creation in 1952 today. Newton Minow, chairman at the time of the nascent Federal Communications Commission, on this day in 1961 delivered his famous speech before the National Association of Broadcasters, calling television a “vast wasteland.” In reality, he was complimentary of television at its best, citing the Twilight Zone, CBS Reports and The Fabulous Fifties as examples. “But,” he said, “when television is bad, nothing is worse. I invite each of you to sit down in front of your television set when your station goes on the air and stay there, for a day, without a book, without a magazine, without a newspaper, without a profit and loss sheet or a rating book to distract you. Keep your eyes glued to that set until the station signs off. I can assure you that what you will observe is a vast wasteland. You will see a procession of game shows, formula comedies about totally unbelievable families, blood and thunder, mayhem, violence, sadism, murder, western bad men, western good men, private eyes, gangsters, more violence, and cartoons.” You can read the full speech here. Incidentally, today is Mike Wallace’s birthday (1918). He died in 2012, too soon to see his son’s come to Jesus moment and his decision to step away from sulfurous Fox.

Today is also the dreaded Russia Victory Day, though Ukrainians are making sure that Russians have another thing coming this year. also the Day of Memory and Honor in Uzbekistan and, in Flagler, just another day of, well…

