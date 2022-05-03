The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 3, 2022









Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Tuesday Night:

Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins holds docket sounding, when trials are scheduled, starting at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board will discuss a revised “Boycotts, Walkouts, Sit-Ins and Other Disruptive Acts” policy. See the proposed revisions here. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The council will have six proclamations, including for Arbor Day, and present certificates to the latest graduates of the city’s Citizens Academy. The agenda includes approval of a new lease agreement with the Green Lion Cafe. The restaurant would pay $1,665 rent per month, increasing 3 percent a year. and approving the council’s coming-year goals. The full agenda is here.

Notably: It was on this day in 1970 that students at Kent State University began protesting Nixon’s illegal invasion of Cambodia. The next day, four students were shot and killed by members of the National Guard. It is also World Press Freedom Day.

Now this: Today is James Brown's birthday (1933):









