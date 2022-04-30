The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 30, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Florida Master Gardener Plant Clinic: Have a question or need to diagnose a plant or pest problem, come see the Master Gardeners at the library. The clinic will be held the last Saturday of every month in the lobby. Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 9:30 a.m. The Flagler County Public Library is pleased to announce a partnership with the Florida Master Gardeners through the UF Extension Office located in Flagler County.

“Proof,” the David Auburn play, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $20. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play and Drama Desk for Best Play. David Auburn’s first play is a play about family, mental health and math. Catherine, a grad student in mathematics, has found a solution to a previously unsolvable proof. At the same time she has been caring for her father, a brilliant mathematician in decline. With the proof as a fulcrum, Catherine must come to terms with her discovery and her father’s legacy. This show contains foul language.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Notably: It was on this day in 1970 that Nixon ordered the secret and illegal invasion of Cambodia, triggering that country’s descent into chaos and, between 1975 and 1978, Pol Pot’s genocide of one third his own people, until it was stopped–ironically–by a Vietnamese invasion. Nixon and Kissinger’s actions led to war crimes, directly and indirectly, as William Schawcross reported in Sideshow: Kissinger, Nixon, and the Destruction of Cambodia. Five years later on this same day, in 1975, South Vietnam fell to the Vietcong, ending America’s war there. Also, Charlie Parker made his first recording on this day in 1941 (“hootie Blues”)–it is also International Jazz Day–and Warner Bros.’ Bugs Bunny made his debut on this date in 1938.

