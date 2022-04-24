The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 24, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Guest preachers at First Church of Palm Coast, 91 Old Kings Road North: Rev. Dr. E. J. Parker preaches at the 8 a.m. service, and the Rev. Dr. Clifton Davis preaches at the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Parker received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from Wilberforce University, a Master of Divinity degree from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, and the Doctor of Ministry degree in Homiletics – conferred with distinction – from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. He’s a staff writer and commentator for “The African-American Lectionary,” a digital, scholarly journal for preachers and Christian educators. He is the pastor of Hurst Chapel A.M.E. Church in Riviera Beach, Florida. The Rev. Dr. Clifton Davis, internationally renowned actor and recording artist, is probably best known for his five-year run as Rev. Rueben Gregory on the popular NBC TV series, “Amen” and other TV credits starring in “The Melba Moore & Clifton Davis Show,” “That’s My Mama,” and co-hosting the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Among his iconic credits, Rev. Davis wrote The Jackson 5’s No. 2 hit, “Never Can Say Goodbye,” for which he received a Grammy nomination. Rev. Davis holds a B.A. degree in Theology from Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama, and a Master of Divinity degree from Andrews University in Michigan. He received an honorary Doctor of Ministry degree, and is a recipient of an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from Lincoln University. His interdenominational ministry spans over 40 years, evangelizing throughout the nation, and leading thousands to the love of God through Christ Jesus.

Splish Splash: A Bobby Darrin Tribute, 3 p.m. at te Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast.In this special show, Vegas entertainer Ron Gartner honors the Darin legacy… singing the songs of the swingin-est guy who ever put on a tux…in a show that covers everything from Darin’s rock ‘n’ roll days to the evening at the Copa (with a slight detour into Country, Folk and Political Activism). Finger-snappin’ songs like Mack The Knife, Dream Lover, Beyond the Sea, Artificial Flowers, If I Were a Carpenter, Clementine, That’s All, and many many more! Book tickets here.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

