The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 22, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes the FBI’s Amanda Videll to discuss extortion targeting minors, along with Sheriff Rick Staly and Palm Coast City Council member John Fanelli, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary–a letter to Jacob Oliva, Flagler County’s former superintendent and current education chancellor.

The Flagler County Sheriff is hosting the 2022 Florida Sheriff’s Explorers Association Spring Delegates Conference Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 22-24, at Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Roaf in Bunnell, off of County Road 13. More than 200 Explorers and their advisors from across Florida will take part in training and educational sessions involving everything from tactical firearms to everyday law enforcement scenarios that these future deputies may encounter in their careers. Each Explorer will have their passions and knowledge put to the test on what is one of their biggest weekends each year.

Join Community Cats of Palm Coast for a Meowy Hour BBQ, from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Rick’s Backyard Cooking, City Plaza, 2405 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Enjoy a pulled pork sandwich with fries or a salad, a complimentary glass of wine or beer provided by Bartlett’s Gatherings & Gourmet, live music with Chance Gardner, a silent auction, raffles, kitties for adoption, and volunteer signup.

Violectric: Classical Musicians Who Rock, at Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s Big Tent, gates open at 4:30 p.m., the concert starts at 6 p.m., at 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 at the gate. Cash only. Food trucks, face painting, arts and craft vendors will be present. Children 12 and under get in free. Bring your chair and enjoy the outdoor concert. Beer and wine will be sold on site. (Concert moves to Flagler Auditorium in the event of inclement weather). As the world’s only string rock band of its kind, Violectric illuminates the stage and the audience’s senses through the use of cutting-edge technology and interactive experiences. Their repertoire spans rock ‘n’ roll history, and every song is played LIVE without backing tracks. The Violectric experience is more than just a musical concert. Musicians guide listeners through an interactive auditory and visual journey with wireless, lighted instruments and original arrangements of their favorite songs! The world’s first LED instrument ensemble.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

