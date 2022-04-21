The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 21, 2022









Weather: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Glass crusher: The Flagler Beach city administration hosts a demonstration of its newly acquired glass-recycling crusher at the city’s utility plant, 2000 Avenue A, at 10 a.m. (see: “A Year After Giving Up on It, Flagler Beach Is Crushing Back Into Glass Recycling with $200,000 Machine.”)

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin delivers the State of the City address at 5:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. He will highlight the accomplishments of the city over the past year and give a glimpse of things to come. In-person attendees will receive a copy of the City’s Annual Progress Report.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

