The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 16, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

New Way Church is hosting An Easter Egg Hunt with Games, Prizes, Crafts, and Face painting at 3 p.m. at Holland Park, Pavillion 2, 18 Florida Park Dr. Palm Coast.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt with Buffet: Register You and Your Spouse/Other Half/Ol’ Lady, Ol’ Man All Your Peeps for The Adult Easter Egg Hunt April 16th at Redneck Rick’s Backyard Cooking at City Plaza, 2405 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, at 5 p.m. Bring Your Appetite for the Buffett $15 tickets covers food and ticket to the hunt. Purchase Your tickets before as your RSVP https://rick-backyard-cooking.square.site/

Easter Saturday and Sunday services: Santa Maria del Mar in Flagler Beach (915 North Central Avenue) has Holy Saturday Morning Prayers at 9 a.m. and the Easter Saturday Vigil at 8:30 p.m. in addition to the 4 p.m. mass. Sunday, Santa Maria del Mar masses will be at 9 and 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at 4600 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast has an 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil mass tonight, and Easter Sunday masses at 6:30, 8, 10 a.m. and noon, with a Spanish mass at 5 p.m.

Messiah in the Passover at Westside Baptist Church, 3559 Canal Avenue, Bunnell, 4:30 to 6 p.m. “The Messiah in the Passover experience at our church will provide you with an understanding of this special tradition.”









The Invictus Games begin today at The Hague in the Netherlands. “The Invictus Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women,” the games’ website tells us. From AP: “The sporting event for active service personnel and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday and ends April 22 in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. Those concepts seem a world away to the team of 19 athletes from Ukraine and their supporters as they settle in The Hague for the games. […] This year’s games were twice delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The first edition of the games was held in London in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018. Service personnel compete in athletics, archery, cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby as well as a driving challenge organized by one of the event’s official partners, car maker Jaguar Land Rover.”

Today begins National Park Week, which reminds us of this observation by Steinbeck in Travels with Charley: “I must confess to a laxness in the matter of National Parks. I haven’t visited any of them. Perhaps this is because they enclose the unique, the spectacular, the astounding — the greatest waterfall, the deepest canyon, the highest cliff, the most stupendous works of man or nature. And I would rather see a good Brady photograph then Mount Rushmore. For it is my opinion that we enclose and celebrate the freaks of our nation and of our civilization. Yellowstone National Park is no mor representative of America than is Disneyland.”

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Notably: It is Henry Mancini’s birthday (1924).

