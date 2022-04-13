Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

LORIDA - UFC Champ DeSantis by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com
Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears pre-trials starting at 1:30 p.m.

The Public Safety Coordinating Council meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Bunnell. The council, chaired by Sheriff Rick Staly, is a statutorily required panel that assembles law enforcement, judicial, social services and local government representatives to discuss public safety and direct related grants to the appropriate agencies. The council meets quarterly. The agenda is here.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Notably: No slight to Eudora Welty, whose birthday this also is (1909), but Ireland has a cultural doubleheader today with the birth anniversaries of Samuel Beckett (1906) and Seamus Heaney (1939), who won the Nobel in 1995. City Repertory Theatre in Palm Coast is staging Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” starting April 29. Book tickets here. Today is also the anniversary of the beginning of the Lebanese Civil War in 1975. See: “April 13, 1975.”

Now this: Eudora Welty on Dick Cavett, from 1979.




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

April 2022
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

I don’t know even now what it was that I was waiting to see; but in those days I was convinced that I almost saw it at every turn.

–From Eudora Welty’s A Curtain of Green and Other Stories (1941).

