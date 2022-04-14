The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 14, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thursday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Sheriff Rick Staly holds the fifth annual public Addressing Crime Together meeting at 6 p.m. in person and online, at the Palm Coast Hilton Garden Inn, on the radio on WNZF newsradio 94.9 FM or 1550 AM, and virtually via the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Staly will discuss crime trends in Flagler County, the initiatives the Sheriff’s Office has made to improve public safety, and agency plans for 2022.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S outh2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Change Your Financial Strategy to survive and thrive: With the new challenges 2022 has posed for business owners and individuals with rising costs, Lora Fickett presents, “Change Your Financial Strategy to Survive.” Join Lora Ficket on April, 14, 2022 at 11:30AM at Cornerstone Center at 608 E. Moody Blvd. in Bunnell, Florida to learn more about surviving when inflation is on the rise.

Now this: Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath was published on this date in 1939, winning the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize. One of the great scenes of the John Ford movie, released in 1940, features Henry Fonda (Tom Joad) delivering the famous “I’ll be there” speech, which echoes Eugene Debs’s famous speech on justice, delivered upon his conviction on an bogus charge of violating the Sedition Act dring the Wilson administration: “While there is a lower class, I am in it; while there is a criminal class, I am of it; while there is a soul in prison, I am not free.” (See more below.) The cadences and the verve were themselves an echo of the Book of Ruth, 1:16-17: “Do not urge me to leave you or to return from following you. For where you go I will go, and where you lodge I will lodge. Your people shall be my people, and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there will I be buried. May the Lord do so to me and more also if anything but death parts me from you.” Of course, nothing tops Fonda:









