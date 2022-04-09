The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 9, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

9th Annual spring Festival and Plant Sale organized by the Garden Club of Palm Coast, at Flagler Palm Coast High School (5500 E. Highway 100, Palm coast), starting at 9 a.m.

Electric Vehicle Showcase: Sustainable Flagler, a high school club based in Palm Coast, holds its second EV showcase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. This event is completely free and open to all ages, so encourage all your friends and family to come. They can stop by for as little or as long as they’d like. We will have the Model S Plaid (0-60 in 1.99 seconds!) and the Model X Plaid (0-60 in 2.5 seconds) giving free rides to anyone interested. Additionally, we will have a representative from BMW showing off their new iX and i4 as well as the Porsche Taycan, Mustang Mach E, Mach E GT, Model 3, Model Y, Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt, Volkswagen ID.4, Mercedes EQS, KIA EV6, Archimoto and many more.

Family Builder Lab, 10 a.m. to noon at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW. We provide the blocks, you bring the imagination! We invite families with children of all ages to come and explore with our legos, strawbees, keva planks and more to engineer and build with STEM-based play. For more information, call the Youth Services desk at 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or e-mail us at [email protected]

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Stetson University’s Second Stage Theatre: Lucas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2, is staged at 8 p.m. at Stetson University’s Second Stage Theatre, inside the Museum of Art, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., adjacent to the DeLand campus. Free admission to all.

Now this:Today is Paul Robeson’s birthday (1898).









