The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 5, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Court: It’s felony docket sounding before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, starting at 10 a.m.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will take up Mayor David Alfin’s proposal to quadruple council members’ salaries. The council will also consider taking out an $8 million bank loan for stormwater improvements, to be serviced with annual payments of $541,000 over 20 years. See the full agenda here.

School Board Chairman Trevor Tucker and Board Member Colleen Conklin meet in a one-on-one conference called by the chairman, who has been holding one-on-one meetings with each member of the board to discuss board procedures. The meeting is at 2:15 p.m., in the third floor superintendent conference.

The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 3 p.m. in the main conference room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction is now open. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item. Bid here.

Today is Gold Star Spouses Day, established in 2010 to honor the surviving spouses of men, women and non-cisgender soldiers who have died in the line of duty.

New York City’s answer to “Don’t Say Gay”: From Politico: ” Mayor Eric Adams announced the placement of billboards denouncing the “Don’t Say Gay” law in five major Florida cities to bring state residents opposed to the legislation to New York City. “This political showmanship of attempting to demonize a particular group or community is unacceptable and we are going to loudly show our support and say to those living in Florida, ‘Listen, we want you here in New York,’” Adams said at a City Hall press conference Monday.”

Notably, today is the anniversary of the founding of the first chamber of commerce in the United States, in New York City, in 1768, prompting Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn years later to say, in The Gulag Archipelago: “But then only those who decline to scramble up the career ladder are interesting as human beings. Nothing is more boring than a man with a career.” It is also a trifecta of great musicians’ births and deaths: Herbert von Karajan, the great conductor, was born on this day in 1908, Louis Spohr, the underrated Swiss composer, died on this day in 1859, and Albert Roussel died in 1937.

From Statista’s Daily Infographics: Where Barbarian Justice Still Prevails: Tuesday last week, the final appeal of an intellectually disabled Malaysian man against his death penalty conviction was dismissed by a court in Singapore. The scheduled hanging of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was postponed, however, as he had been infected with Covid-19 and his lawyer was also put on medical leave. Lost appeals like Dharmalingam’s and the first execution in the country since 2019, which was carried out Wednesday, sparked a rare protest against the death penalty in Singapore on the weekend. According to Al-Jazeera, Dharmalingam has an IQ of 69, generally regarded as a disability. He was convicted for drug trafficking in 2010 after he was found with around 43 grams/1.5 ounces of heroin – enough to be sentenced to death under Singapore’s draconian anti-drug laws. Imposing the death penalty on a mentally disabled person meanwhile breaks international law that Singapore has ratified, according to Human Rights Watch, while lawyers in the case have previously argued it also violates the city-state’s constitution.

Now this:

Some Louis Spohr, by Perlman and Zukerman:









