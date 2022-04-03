The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 3, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night:

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

The Cheapest & Most Expensive Cities to Drink a Beer: From Statista: “Having a beer can be dirt cheap or extra expensive – depending on what city you are in when the thirst for a cold one strikes. According to data by Numbeo, Middle Eastern and Scandinavian locations rank among the world’s priciest. Here, a large beer in a restaurant can run into the double-digits and even a store might charge you more than $3.50 for a 0.5 liter/17 ounce beer.”

Notably: today is the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech in 1968 in Memphis, where he was supporting striking sanitation workers. He was assassinated the next day.

