The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 26, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Come celebrate 65 years of Cracker Day, Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Enjoy the Rodeo, Rough Rider Games and the Best BBQ Beef lunch in the South. Admission $20 includes rough rider games that begin at 8 am. BBQ lunch is served from 11 am to 1 pm (longer if any left over), Rodeo starts at 12 noon with bull riding, barrel racing, chute dogging, Sack race, Ribbon roping and steer saddling.

St Thomas Episcopal Church Arts and Crafts shopping event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.