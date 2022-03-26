The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Come celebrate 65 years of Cracker Day, Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Enjoy the Rodeo, Rough Rider Games and the Best BBQ Beef lunch in the South. Admission $20 includes rough rider games that begin at 8 am. BBQ lunch is served from 11 am to 1 pm (longer if any left over), Rodeo starts at 12 noon with bull riding, barrel racing, chute dogging, Sack race, Ribbon roping and steer saddling.
St Thomas Episcopal Church Arts and Crafts shopping event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.
QAnon convention: Flagler County School Board member Janet McDonald and husband Dennis McDonald are hosting a “Florida First” rally at Cypress Knoll Country Club off Easthampton Boulevard from 3 to 5 p.m., where you could have a chance to win an AR15 assault weapon and listen to speeches that would make John Calhoun proud, including Tim Sharp, who is paying for the gig and running for the Florida House (look for the expense on his campaign finance report) and other paragons of petards like William Montague, a candidate for Congress.
“The Revolutionists,” by playwright Lauren Gunderson, a comedy about four women during the Terror in the French Revolution, is staged at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre. The Revolutionists propels France’s fight for equality and freedom to modern times with this bold, brave and blisteringly funny new work about feminism, legacy and standing up for one’s beliefs. At 7:30 p.m. at the CRT in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $20, or $15 for students. Book tickets here. See the preview, “Badass “Revolutionists” Guillotine France’s Reign of Terror in City Repertory Theatre Comedy.”
From Statista’s Daily Infographics:
Now this:
"The Revolutionists," at City Repertory Theatre
“The Revolutionists,” at City Repertory Theatre
John McWhorter: Why ‘Wokeness’ hurts Black communities and our society
“The Reverend Doctor preached, Rebecca preached, rich Mrs. Skoglund preached from Evanston, Mother preached. Pop also was on a soapbox. Everyone was doing it. Up and down Division Street, under every lamp, almost, speakers were giving out: anarchists, Socialists, Stalinists, single-taxers, Zionists, Tolstoyans, vegetarians, and fundamentalist Christian preachers—you name it. A beef, a hope, a way of life or salvation, a protest. How was it that the accumulated gripes of all the ages took off so when transplanted to America?”
–From Saul Bellow’s “A Silver Dish,” The New Yorker, September 17, 1978.
