







Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Thursday Night: Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public.

Palm Coast’s Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The committee will hear an update on the Central Park Master Plan and on climate change.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S outh2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Commissioners will consider approving the site plan for the hotel planned in place of the Farmers’ Market, where a hotel used to rise until the 1970s. The city has high hopes for the new hotel. Commissioners will consider hiring a consultant for a study on impact fees–the same consultant who just completed the study for the school district, and took an unfear beating over it by county commissioners who consider themselves better experts than Tischler Bise’s consultants. Flagler Beach Commissioners, who tend to be more humble, will also consider an ordinance that would regulate, and restrict, the display of merchandise outside of stores. This is an issue favored by Commissioner Jane Mealy. Commissioners will also hear an application for development of a car wash on State Road 100 and John Anderson Highway, Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here.

Now this: Sorry to burst your bubble, but this is not Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and his wife singing the old “Endless Love” ballad Lionel Richie wrote in 1981. The video has been making the rounds of Facebook and other social mierda sites, part of the pardonable effusions of endless admiration extended Zelenskiy, who was in fact a performer before he was forced to face down the tyrant from the east.

