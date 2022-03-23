The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 23, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wednesday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Florida House Rep. Paul Renner, the Palm Coast Republican and Speaker-of-the-House designee, is the featured speaker at today’s Flagler Tiger Bay Club lunch meeting, at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (not, as previously advertised, at Channel Side). Renner will be discussing how Florida can best utilize newly available federal transportation funding for our state, regional, and local projects from the Biden infrastructure bill. He will also review the results of the 2022 Regular Session of the Florida Legislature. The event is sold out.

Flagler Reads Together: Book Discussion, “The Personal Librarian,” on the extraordinary life of Belle da Costa Greene of J.P. Morgan as co-written by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. This is a brilliant piece of historical fiction that weaves through one woman’s life telling the story of how she denied her true identity in order to protect herself and her family from racial persecution. 2:45 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 10 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1st Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd.,, Bldg. 2, Bunnell. The agenda is here.

Notably: today is the birth anniversary of Akira Kurosawa (1910), one of the greatest film directors of the 20th century–grandest seems more fitting, in the John Huston sense. He’s best known for “The Seven Samurai,” a story well known everywhere this side of the Milky Way, and “Rashomon,” the film still studied in law schools, about the fallibility of eyewitness testimony. Less known, undeservedly so, is “Dersu Uzala,” from 1975, a co-production between Kurosawa’s Japanese producers and the Russian government during Brezhnevian days of thaw. The film is based on the memoirs of Vladimir Arsenyev, a Russian surveyor of the vast Russian Steppe at the turn of the last century, when Arsenyev met Dersu the trapper. Dersu was a Siberian Mongol who, to put it anachronistically, lived entirely off the grid. Dersu became the captain’s guide, not just geographically. The film is the story of a friendship as deep as it was spare in words. It was shot in Russia and is in Russian. It may not seem like the time to patronize anything Russian. Kurosawa may have said the opposite. This is the time to know who the Russians are, what the Russian soul truly is. Arsenyev’s memoirs, which owe a lot of their natural lyricism to Turgenev, have been published before, but never in their full original text until last November, when a French publisher issued the original manuscript translated by Yves Gauthier. You’ll need neither Russian nor French, nor even Netflix or Hulu, to watch the full movie, subtitled and in letterbox format, below. It’s worth the two and a half hours.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.