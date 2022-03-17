The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 17, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Garden Club at Palm Coast presents the Treasures in the Attic Rummage Sale, March 17, 18 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Shepherd of the Coast Lutheran Church 101 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast. Donations will be accepted on March 17 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The type of donations accepted include furniture, paintings, crystal, collectibles and the like, but no clothes or personal item. The sale will begin on the 18th.

Notably: The great Nat King Cole was born on this day in 1919 in Montgomery, Ala, as was the often maligned Bayard Rustin (maligned by those, like our governor, who think sexuality is a one-way boor). It is also St. Patrick’s Day–and Purim. Get out your Book of Esther.

